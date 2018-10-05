Falling
1. VRIA FXF ARQ MXQCS IER ACQQ EIS GU I CHFFS IHAHLU FIS? "X VIUA SGH AG PQIM LQ IPGUQ!"
2. LQ'P C JKUCZQLT CIQIUZ VCM. KZG NGCB PCMP QK QYG KQYGJ, "L TKINV GCPLNM BCNN BKJ MKI!"
3. RY XNMIT FD OLRB YN YCRZA YCLY YCD HBDLYDVY LZT ENVY BNELZYRX LMYMEZ VNZH RV "OLIIRZ" FS LIRXRL ADSDV.
4. CVVM IWJCT' AZACZPTOQUT SV NZWW QX KOZ IVVW VE FJKJAX FT QK'T NOZX PZFSZPT WQMZ EWQUUQXR UFRZT FXS WZFEQXR KOPVJRO AVPZ CVVMT!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. What did the fiery ash tree say on a ruddy autumn day? "I want you to leaf me alone!"
2. It's a romantic autumn day. One leaf says to the other, "I could easily fall for you!"
3. It could be fair to think that the greatest and most romantic autumn song is "Fallin" by Alicia Keyes.
4. Book clubs' memberships do well in the cool of autumn as it's when readers like flipping pages and leafing through more books!