Desserts and things
1. PL AEOZO LFUOAEPHN MPTZBHA VEOKL SPJO AF UBJO KFZ LGOVPBS TPZAECBX GBZAPOL PH EOBMOH? BHNOS VBJO BHC B SPAASO TZBHCX.
2. BCSK NBX USPXKJ HXN UZAAMSD, NCS PZDY USPXK MUUSDMZNSPY UZDS Z HASZN CXKSYDSB PMJN.
3. BOV IQTADQX XQQJQM AVJIRQBQRZ HJEFQM OHBD DTIIHSQXX EFB ODQS VSQ MHXTIIQTPQM XFMMQSRZ, BDQ VBDQP OTX IQTADRQXX!
4. CUHY SUH OFJPSG CHFH XQQBPYV IQVVHIXM OQF YHC ZQGPSPQYG PY SUH WQL NDFBHS, SUHM DXX CDYSHI SUH ZXJN WQLG!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Is there something vibrant chefs like to make for special birthday parties in heaven? Angel cake and a little brandy.
2. When two melons got married, the lady melon immediately made a great honeydew list.
3. Two peaches seemed completely imbued with happiness but when one disappeared suddenly, the other was peachless!
4. When the fruits were looking doggedly for new positions in the job market, they all wanted the plum jobs!