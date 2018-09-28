Back to school
1. I NIRG MQVQ IKECA: "H GISC RGVCC OFRRBCK HY FYC GIYA IYA RJF OFRRBCK HY IYFRGCV, JGIR AF H GISC? I KRQACYR VCTBHCA: "I AVHYEHYM TVFOBCN!"
2. R ALIYJUY USRYY ERSCOK RPK AZPKOFOK ZP QLOELOF IZN URP TRCO R QREOF WOK TZFO WZNPUI WI NYJPB YAFJPB QREOF.
3. K BCU RKG KGBYU FN K DYKOZYM RZCOZ FXXB ZYWQYU ZCA DZY AXGD. ZY MYQWCYU, "AN UKU'G OZYOBFXXB!"
4. P FPNV NMPTVMW TPXXMO NVM UNSOMRN PKMWPAM. GN QPU PR SAXI NVGRA NC UPI. NVPN QPU KMWI FMPR!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. A math guru asked: "I have three bottles in one hand and two bottles in another, what do I have? A student replied: "a drinking problem!"
2. A physics class talked and pondered on whether you can make a water bed more bouncy by using spring water.
3. A kid was asked by a teacher which book helped him the most. He replied, "my dad's checkbook!"
4. A math teacher called the student average. It was an ugly thing to say. That was very mean!