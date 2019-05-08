Artistique

1. CT CHMYFM YF C ZHDCSDH. MND CHMYFM'F JCTMCFMYP ZHDCSF CHD C VYRSDTM XJ NDH YSCRYTCMYXT MNCM PXAXH NDH VCADMMD.

2. G OFDJ RYZJYR KYWGXHW FZ G RGLFKFGD FD "GWX HOOFKFGA FDXJAAFLJDKJ."

3. M NSSJ-ROMCYOJ LMDIYOC KMT VDIMAAU MCCOTYOJ MT TRO KMT VCMGDIN YSS GMIU LOSLAO.

4. GSYJVCAY TVO V RSSJ VCQEOQ VO IS RJST TISCS QY ACVT QIS GEJS.

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. An artist is a dreamer. The artist's fantastic dreams are a pigment of her imagination that color her palette.

2. A fine museum curator is a magician in "art official intelligence."

3. A good-hearted painter was finally arrested as she was framing too many people.

4. Leonardo was a keen artist as he knew where to draw the line.

