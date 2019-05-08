Artistique
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. An artist is a dreamer. The artist's fantastic dreams are a pigment of her imagination that color her palette.
2. A fine museum curator is a magician in "art official intelligence."
3. A good-hearted painter was finally arrested as she was framing too many people.
4. Leonardo was a keen artist as he knew where to draw the line.