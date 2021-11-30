La Purisima Catholic School in Lompoc will once again host an outdoor holiday lights cruise-thru event through December beginning Friday night.
The school, located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc, will be decked out in lights and decorations for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
Dubbed "Christmas Tree Lane," the evening programming will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 through 5, Dec. 10 through 12 and Dec. 17 through 19.
Admission is free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants to those 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the St. Vincent De Paul HOPE shop.
Vehicles are asked to enter from Olive Street into La Purisima School alleyway.