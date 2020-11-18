You have permission to edit this article.
Cruise-thru holiday lights event at La Purisima School starting in December

La Purisima School in Lompoc will launch a holiday lights night cruise-thru beginning Dec. 11 through Jan. 3.

The school, located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc, will be decked out in lights and decorations for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.

Programming will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, starting Dec. 11.

Admission is free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants to those 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the St. Vincent De Paul HOPE shop.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

