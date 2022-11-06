Craft House at Corque in Solvang is hosting a magic show supper club on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, with the latter being a family-friendly show.
Magician Derek McKee, who served as the magic talent scout for three seasons of NBC’s hit show America’s Got Talent, will present his ground breaking performance exclusively in the intimate setting of the Craft House at Corque theater, located at 420 Alisal Rd.
A set of Saturday shows are available at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and reserved for adults 18 years and older.
Tickets are $70 and up. Cost also includes a unique chef-designed three-course meal and passed champagne upon entry.
The Sunday 1 p.m. family-friendly version is an all-age event which includes pre-show snacks. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children 12 years and younger.
McKee has created magic tricks for various shows on the Las Vegas Strip and international tours, and has produced theater for Off-Broadway, and launched his own playing card brand “Pure Imagination Projects.”
For tickets and additional information, visit www.facebook.com/events/411710487776355/?ref=newsfeed