County Lines

BUELLTON
Vegetation fire burns about 1 acre on Mail Road
A wildfire that broke out Friday night burned about 1 acre of vegetation before being knocked down by Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews.
The fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. in thick vegetation in a creek bed in the 400 block of Mail Road, about 5 miles west of Buellton, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
County Fire sent four engines, two water tenders, a bulldozer and a hand crew to knock down the flames, Bertucelli said.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Pilot walks away from small plane crash
A pilot apparently walked away from a small plane crash Saturday in Los Padres National Forest, according to emergency radio broadcasts and Santa Barbara County Fire personnel.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash that took place Saturday morning.
Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Helicopter 308 responded to an emergency locator beacon about 2 p.m. in Los Padres National Forest and eventually located a downed aircraft lying upside-down near Ogilvy Ranch, which is located about 5 miles northeast of Gibraltar Reservoir.
After landing to examine the wreckage, the crew found evidence someone was injured in the crash; however, no one was at the scene.
The crew later discovered the pilot apparently suffered only minor injuries and sought help at the ranch, where he was flown by private plane to Santa Ynez Airport, then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The pilot's name and the flight's origin were not available Saturday.
County Fire personnel returned to the crash site to disable the emergency locator beacon.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Prescribed burn smoke blankets South SLO County
A prescribed burn Saturday near Diablo Canyon Power Plant south of Montaña de Oro State Park resulted in smoke blanketing southern San Luis Obispo County, prompting concerned residents to call emergency services.
Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department crews planned to burn as much as 270 acres of dense vegetation to reduce the hazard of wildfire in the area, according to San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District spokeswoman Meghan Field.
The APCD issued a warning Thursday afternoon about the fire and the potential for smoke to affect South SLO County residents due to forecast winds blowing onshore from the northwest.
Dense smoke was reported Saturday afternoon in Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande and parts of the Nipomo Mesa but apparently did not reach Santa Maria.
Cal Fire/SLO County Fire officials said there is no danger to residents from the flames, but Field warned those who experience smoke — especially high-risk individuals — to remain indoors as much as possible, limit outdoor activities, close doors and windows and set heating and air-conditioning systems to “recirculate.”
Field said high-risk individuals are children, older adults and people with existing respiratory illness and heart conditions, who are particularly vulnerable to the health effects of poor air quality.