County Lines

After landing to examine the wreckage, the crew found evidence someone was injured in the crash; however, no one was at the scene.

The crew later discovered the pilot apparently suffered only minor injuries and sought help at the ranch, where he was flown by private plane to Santa Ynez Airport, then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The pilot's name and the flight's origin were not available Saturday.

County Fire personnel returned to the crash site to disable the emergency locator beacon.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Prescribed burn smoke blankets South SLO County

A prescribed burn Saturday near Diablo Canyon Power Plant south of Montaña de Oro State Park resulted in smoke blanketing southern San Luis Obispo County, prompting concerned residents to call emergency services.

Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department crews planned to burn as much as 270 acres of dense vegetation to reduce the hazard of wildfire in the area, according to San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District spokeswoman Meghan Field.