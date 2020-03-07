County Lines

SANTA MARIA
Start Smart class planned by Santa Maria CHP
The Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol announced it has openings for its next Start Smart class on March 17.
Start Smart classes address traffic safety issues directly to newly licensed young drivers from 15 to 20 years of age and their parents or guardians.
Some of the topics in the class include collision avoidance techniques, collision-causing elements, driver responsibilities and local collision trends, said CHP Officer Benjamin Smith.
Classes are two hours long and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria.
Anyone who is interested in enrolling their sons or daughters for a free one-time class should make reservations by calling the Santa Maria CHP Office at 805-349-8728.
More information about Start Smart classes is available at www.chp.ca.gov.
The CHP Start Smart mobile app, which is available for the Apple and Android platforms offers more information about Start Smart and graduated driver license laws along with a section of frequently asked questions.
LOMPOC
Urban Forestry Division recognized with 2 awards
The city of Lompoc's Urban Forestry Division has been recognized for excellence with a pair of distinguished awards, a city spokeswoman said.
The city was selected for a Tree City USA award for the 30th time and was also presented with a Tree Line USA award, an honor that has been bestowed upon the city for more than 15 years.
Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil said the awards were earned through the dedication and hard work of staff.
“Trees and vegetation in public areas are an important part of Lompoc, and urban forestry staff takes pride in doing our best to maintain these trees for our community to enjoy for generations to come,” he said.
Tree City USA is a national recognition program that began in 1976 and is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.
Tree City USA provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees and maintain a healthy, sustainable urban forestry program.
To be named a Tree City USA, cities must meet criteria including maintaining a tree board or department and celebrating Arbor Day.
The Tree Line USA program is run by the Arbor Day Foundation, U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
It recognizes best practices in public and private utility arboriculture, demonstrating how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.
GUADALUPE
Chicano band to perform at 2 free events
The eclectic, influential Chicano band Las Cafeteras from East Los Angeles will perform at two free events Saturday presented by ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!
Las Cafeteras blends vibrant roots music with spoken word, the folkloric Jarocho music of Veracruz using traditional instruments and zapateado dancing, a band spokesman said.
The members sing in English, Spanish and Spanglish, blend sounds and cross genres, from rock to hip-hop to rancheras.
Adults can listen and learn with music students at a free educational performance from 12:30 to 1:30 at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St.
Then the band will return to City Hall for a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/vivaelartesb.