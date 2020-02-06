County Lines

SANTA MARIA
San Joaquin Valley College campus to begin medical program classes Monday
The new Santa Maria campus of San Joaquin Valley College will start its first classes for students in medical programs on Monday, Feb. 10, according to campus President Alyssa Perry.
The enrollment date was incorrect in a previous story as a result of an error in a college press release.
The Santa Maria campus will begin classes in their other technical and industrial programs in the coming months, including pharmacy technician, criminal justice, HVAC-R and business administration classes.
The campus is located at 303 Plaza Drive and students initially will share space with students at Santa Barbara Business College, which was recently acquired by San Joaquin Valley College.
Santa Barbara Business College will remain an independent college until currently-enrolled students finish their programs. For now, students will continue their business classes at Plaza Drive, sharing facilities and class space with new San Joaquin Valley College students.
Rather than running on a semester or quarter system, the junior college offers linear programs where enrollment can be offered at different times throughout the year, meaning programs start on different dates.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Caltrans plans to close Hwy 154 for 24 hours for drainage work
Highway 154 will be closed for a full 24 hours next week, weather permitting, for drainage work in an area that was stripped of vegetation by the Cave Fire last November, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The highway will be closed near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until 7 p.m. Thursday so a crew can install a new overflow culvert in the Maria Ygnacio Creek watershed, the spokesman said.
“Soft closures” will be in place at the Highway 154 roundabout with Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and at the intersection with Highway 192 in Santa Barbara, where access beyond those points will be granted for local residents with identification.
“Hard closures” will be in place near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads for emergency responders and others, the spokesman said.
Motorists may detour around the closed area using Highway 101 or Highway 246. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise motorists of the roadwork, the spokesman said.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.
SANTA MARIA
Tickets on sale for annual Father-Daughter Dance
Tickets are available for the annual Father-Daughter Dance sponsored by People for Leisure and Youth Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
The event for dads, father figures, and daughters of all ages will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 313 W. Tunnell St.
This year the dance will feature a western “Boots and Belles” theme, and guests are encouraged to wear western attire, a city spokesman said.
Festivities will include a live DJ, light refreshments and a photo-op area to save special memories of the event.
Tickets at $30 per father-daughter couple and $10 for each additional daughter are available online at www.santamariaatplay.org/events---programs.html and at the Recreation and Parks Department office at 615 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.