SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Judge in Kristin Smart case pauses preliminary hearing
A judge on Monday approved a two-day pause in the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, who are charged in the death and disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996.
Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle agreed to provide “any and all” discovery, or release of evidence, in regard to a specific element of the case that wasn't disclosed, according to Paul Flores' attorney Bob Sanger.
Judge Craig Van Rooyen paused the hearing at the approval of Paul Flores, 44, who nodded and said “yes” to waiving his right to a continuous preliminary hearing following chambers conferences after Thursday's hearing and Monday morning.
Paul Flores, of San Pedro, is charged with murdering Smart. His 80-year-old father, Ruben Flores, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of hiding Smart’s body.
Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested and charged in April. They have pleaded not guilty.
Paul Flores is suspected to be the last person with Smart near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on May 25, 1996 only steps away from their dorms on Cal Poly’s campus.
The two were walking back from a party less than a mile away, according to two additional students who accompanied them at the time and who testified as witnesses during the preliminary hearing, which began on Aug. 2.
Smart was never seen again. She was declared legally dead in 2002 and her body has never been found.
Paul Flores was a person of interest in the case until 2020, when Sheriff Ian Parkinson referred to him as the “prime suspect.”
The preliminary hearing resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Department 5 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
LOMPOC
Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges in OHV death of 1-year-old child
A Lompoc man on Monday pleaded not guilty to DUI manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child following an off-highway vehicle collision on West Chestnut Street last week.
Josue Alvarado-Velasquez, 24, entered his plea in response to three felonies that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, willful cruelty to a child, and driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury or death,
In addition, Alvarado-Velasquez denied three enhancements, including great bodily injury to a child, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.
Alvarado-Velasquez is scheduled to appear in Department 1 of Lompoc Superior Court on Aug. 24 for a bail hearing and a preliminary hearing setting. His bail was set at $150,000.
The collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Street, where the child was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a hospital, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Booking records show Alvarado-Velasquez was arrested at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.
The collision remains under investigation by Lompoc Police. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has access to a video of the event is asked to contact Officer Nolan Jones at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc motorcyclist missing since May found dead alongside Hwy 101
A Lompoc man who had been missing since late May was found dead alongside his motorcycle next to Highway 101 early Sunday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a traffic collision along the northbound lanes of the highway just north of the Gaviota Tunnel about 5 a.m. when they discovered the man’s body and motorcycle in the bushes, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A records check revealed the motorcycle was registered to John Mario Fuegos, 50, and a subsequent investigation confirmed that was the identity of the deceased, Zick said.
Fuegos left his Lompoc home about 11 p.m. May 24 on his 2008 Yamaha R1 bound for Arizona. He texted his family about 3 a.m. May 25 that he was in Fillmore and heading home, then sent a final text about 6 a.m., Zick said at the time of his disappearance.
On June 1, his wife contacted the Sheriff’s Office and asked that deputies check the highways for her husband.
Deputies and CHP officers searched highways 1, 101 and 192 as well as Toro Canyon and San Ysidro roads for two days without success, Zick said.