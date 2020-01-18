County Lines

The city of Santa Maria is warning drivers a temporary detour will be in place Monday at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The detour will allow the installation of signs and pavement markings to establish an all-way stop at that location.

Traffic heading toward the intersection on Union Valley Parkway will be detoured at the intersections of Blosser Road and Foxenwood Lane, a city spokesman said.

The detour will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists may experience delays during the construction, the spokesman said.

He added the city recommends drivers obey all temporary construction signs and lane closures and reduce driving speeds in the construction areas where workers may be present.

Drivers should use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays, reduce congestion at the sites and minimize inconveniences, he said.

For more information, call the the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.

SANTA MARIA

City invites kids to take the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge