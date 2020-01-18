County Lines

SANTA MARIA
Free income tax preparation offered
Taxpayers can take advantage of free income tax preparation services during the 2019 filing season through the IRS’ United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
IRS-certified volunteers in the VITA program will prepare federal and state tax returns for individuals and families with annual incomes of $56,000 or less.
Assistance is available in Santa Maria by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 8, and continuing through April 4.
Individuals can call 805-922-0329, ext. 103, or make an appointment online at www.MyFreeTaxes.org, where United Way and the IRS also offer a free online income tax preparation service.
Using the website, individuals can prepare their own taxes 24/7 securely from any computer or device with internet access.
VITA is sponsored by the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County in collaboration with Hancock College, Cal Poly Orfelea College of Business, Oceano Lucia Mar Adult Education, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, KSBY6, Telemundo KTAS33 and United Way of San Luis Obispo.
SANTA MARIA
Temporary Union Valley Parkway detour Monday
The city of Santa Maria is warning drivers a temporary detour will be in place Monday at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard.
The detour will allow the installation of signs and pavement markings to establish an all-way stop at that location.
Traffic heading toward the intersection on Union Valley Parkway will be detoured at the intersections of Blosser Road and Foxenwood Lane, a city spokesman said.
The detour will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists may experience delays during the construction, the spokesman said.
He added the city recommends drivers obey all temporary construction signs and lane closures and reduce driving speeds in the construction areas where workers may be present.
Drivers should use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays, reduce congestion at the sites and minimize inconveniences, he said.
For more information, call the the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
SANTA MARIA
City invites kids to take the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting boys and girls age 13 and younger to participate in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on Feb. 9.
The challenge is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive.
Participants will demonstrate their shooting, dribbling and rebounding skills. There will be free on-site registration the day of the event.
Boys and girls compete separately in two age groups: 11U and 13U. Winners of each age group will advance to the Regional Competition for a chance to advance to the National Finals in New York City.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.