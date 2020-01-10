County Lines

SANTA MARIA
Sotelo to announce run for 1st District city council seat
Nonprofit organization professional Osvaldo Sotelo will announce Monday his candidacy for Santa Maria City Council's 1st District seat.
Sotelo will make his official announcement at noon at Oakley Park.
In a Friday news release, Sotelo said he aims to address local housing issues, create better paying jobs for the community and strengthen youth programs and services.
Sotelo is a lifelong Santa Maria resident who currently works as the North County youth services coordinator for Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.
The 2020 council elections — which will be held Nov. 3 — will be the second city elections based on the new district system and the first for the 1st District, which encompasses the northwest quadrant of the city.
No incumbent council member is eligible for the 1st District seat under the new system, which requires council members to live within the district they represent.
No one has yet declared candidacy for the 2nd District, the other seat up for election this year.
The position of mayor, who serves on the council and is elected at-large, is also up for election in November.
As of Friday, incumbent Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino remains the only person to have filed a candidate intention statement for the race.
SANTA MARIA
Paul Nelson Aquatic Center to close until April 1
A project to renovate the pool at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will close the city-owned facility for several months starting Saturday.
Renovations to the pool are scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon and the center will be closed until April 1.
Patrons of the aquatic center with monthly and yearly passes will be allowed to swim at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA at 3400 Skyway Drive.
With an estimated 75,000 people using the aquatic center every year, a renovation is needed to continue meeting the growing needs of the community, a Santa Maria city spokesman said.
To avoid long-term closures, the Olympic-size pool has been patched several times over the years. A full resurfacing has not occurred since the last major renovation in 1997.
Crews will reconstruct the plaster surface of the pool, update the pool to industry standards and replace parts of the pool deck.
Last year, the City Council directed $779,055 of Community Development Block Grant funds towards the project.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.