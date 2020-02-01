County Lines

SANTA MARIA
Ag Forum to look at state of industry Thursday
“Growing Possibilities,” the EconAlliance Ag Forum 2020, will bring together regional agricultural leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the industry Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The forum will provide economic and agricultural stakeholders, policymakers, educators and the general public with an update on the status of the industry and an analytical look at how to support Santa Barbara County’s No. 1 economic driver.
Topics to be discussed include “The Art & Science of Food Safety,” “The Cattle Industry Today,” and overviews of both state and county agriculture, and a panel discussion will cover land use, water, housing and labor.
Keynote speaker will be Steven Censky, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with other speakers including Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Cathy Fisher, county agricultural commissioner.
It will also include recognition of longtime northern Santa Barbara County cattle raising families as well as the 100th anniversary of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau.
The forum will start with a burrito breakfast and check-in at 7:30 a.m., followed by the at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until noon at the Fairpark, 937 Thournburg St.
Tickts at $65 each will be available until Wednesday by visiting https://econallianceagforum2020.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Victoria Conner, initiatives director for the EconAlliance , at initiatives@econalliance.org or 805-345-0688.
LOMPOC
Celebration of life planned for former mayor
A public celebration of life service for former Lompoc mayor and councilman Eugene Stevens has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Stevens, who also founded the Lompoc Mural Society, died Jan. 5 — his 91st birthday — in Riverside County.
His widow, Judy Stevens, announced the service Friday.
Stevens, who was originally from North Carolina, moved to Lompoc in 1958 while serving in the U.S. Air Force and remained in the city for more than 50 years.
During that time, he served on the Lompoc City Council for 15 years and was a three-term mayor in the 1970s and early 1980s.
In 1973, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce selected Stevens a the Lompoc Valley man of the year.
Fifteen years later, Stevens established the Mural Society, which continues to oversee public art in the city, and in 2000 the chamber named him Lompoc Valley's man of the century.
Stevens, who also was an editor and columnist with the Lompoc Record in the 1960s, was cremated and inurned during a private service in early January in Riverside County.
The Lompoc celebration of life service will be open to the community.