County Lines

SANTA MARIA

Ag Forum to look at state of industry Thursday

“Growing Possibilities,” the EconAlliance Ag Forum 2020, will bring together regional agricultural leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the industry Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The forum will provide economic and agricultural stakeholders, policymakers, educators and the general public with an update on the status of the industry and an analytical look at how to support Santa Barbara County’s No. 1 economic driver.

Topics to be discussed include “The Art & Science of Food Safety,” “The Cattle Industry Today,” and overviews of both state and county agriculture, and a panel discussion will cover land use, water, housing and labor.

Keynote speaker will be Steven Censky, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with other speakers including Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Cathy Fisher, county agricultural commissioner.

It will also include recognition of longtime northern Santa Barbara County cattle raising families as well as the 100th anniversary of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau.