SANTA MARIA
Carbajal touts funds in Monday stop at Santa Maria Public Airport
Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, visited Santa Maria Public Airport on Monday afternoon to tout more than $8 million in funding has already been secured for Central Coast projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law less than seven months after it was signed into law.
Santa Maria Public Airport is one of more than a dozen projects funded, in part, by the infrastructure bill signed into law in November.
Carbajal said the airport received nearly $1.02 million through the Federal Aviation Administration for the current fiscal year that is being used to repair and upgrade taxi lanes at the airport.
Last week, the National Park Service announced funding from the bill would be used to tackle carbon emissions and pollution by plugging an abandoned oil well in Channel Islands National Park.
A map of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects approved on the Central Coast, stretching from Cambria and Paso Robles to Ventura Harbor, as well as the rest of the United States is available at https://d2d.gsa.gov/tableau-report-for-embed/10108.
SANTA MARIA
Tech Help Saturdays return to the Public Library
The Santa Maria Public Library is holding two Tech Help Saturdays this month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 and June 25.
During each session, library staff will meet one on one with patrons to help them navigate using library resources through personal smart devices like phones and tablets.
Held at the library's main branch, 421 S McClelland St., participants will learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using applications that are free to use with a library card. Users can also receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices for online privacy.
While the sessions will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or the input of sensitive personal information, participants are encouraged to bring their own devices.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
SMHS students participate in mock job interviews
About 325 Santa Maria High School students participated in this year's spring mock interviews, learning the right preparation and attitude needed for the job interview process.
The students are a part of the school's Business and Technology Career Tech Education program, and were given interviews by nearly a dozen community professionals and volunteers on June 2 and 3.
"Now I know what to expect in interviews and to just be confident," said senior Gladys Lopez. "I really appreciated the advice and feedback that will help me in future interviews."
The volunteers included local business professional, human resources managers, members of the Air Force and more.
"The interview truly helped me to see what I needed improvement on, and I am very grateful that they helped me see my mistakes," said junior Jaime Gutierrez. "I am so glad that I was able to meet my interviewer."
Santa Maria High School's Business and Technology CTE program is just one of about 40 offered throughout the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, which includes partnerships with more than 25 industry leaders in the area.