County Lines

SANTA MARIA

Police plan annual awards luncheon

The annual awards luncheon to honor the men and women of the Santa Maria Police Department for their accomplishments in 2019 is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge at 1309 N. Bradley Road.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event being presented by the Police Department and the Santa Maria Police Council, said Tiffany Alvarez, administrative assistant for the department.

Reservations at $26 per person can be made online at www.santamariapolicecouncil.org.

For more information, contact Alvarez at 805-928-3781, ext. 2272, or talvarez@cityofsantamaria.org.

LOMPOC

Police investigating stabbing homicide

Police are investigating the stabbing death of an unidentified individual about 3 p.m. on North Fourth Street and looking for the public’s help, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.

Officers were called to a location somewhere on North Fourth Street about 3:12 p.m. by a report of an individual who had a stab wound and was not breathing, the spokesman said.