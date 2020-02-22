County Lines

SANTA MARIA
Public's help sought to identify robbery suspect
Santa Maria Police are asking the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged Feb. 12 robbery that occurred at a business on South Broadway.
Officers were called to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1400 block of South Broadway shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Employees of the business attempted to prevent a female suspect from stealing a large amount of merchandise, and an altercation ensued, Magallon said, adding that one employee suffered a minor injury during the altercation, although no weapons were used.
The suspect fled the business on foot prior to the officers' arrival, he said,
The suspect has not been identified and is described as a light skinned female, in her mid- to late 20s with blond hair and a tattoo on her lower back.
Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County to launch electric fleet with chargers
Santa Barbara County will take its first step toward an all-electric light-duty vehicle fleet Tuesday if the Board of Supervisors approves a series of actions recommended by the General Services Department.
In March last year, the board directed that all new non-public-safety fleet vehicles purchased by the county to be electric and that staff develop incentives for employees to drive electric vehicles.
Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton won the contract to supply Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, at $27,200 each after rebates, with 56 of the county’s gasoline-powered cars to be replaced this spring and summer.
The dealer also will offer discounts on electric vehicles to county employees, according to a General Services staff report.
On Tuesday, General Services staff will ask the board to approve the purchase of 71 electric charging stations, software, electric vehicle controllers and services from PowerFlex Systems LLC for about $500,000 and authorize the design and installation of the charging stations at a cost of $698,000.
The stations will be installed at the administration parking lot in downtown Santa Barbara and the Calle Real campus.
The board also will be asked to put up a $52,000 match for a $148,000 grant to install 16 charging stations at the Lompoc campus.
Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
For more information about the meeting, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/bos.
SANTA MARIA
Book sale underway at public library
Hundreds of previously owned books are on sale through February at the Santa Maria Public Library’s book shop at 421 S. McClelland St.
Patrons who purchase one hardback will get one free, and those who buy one paperback will get two free.
A wide variety of topics are available for all ages, and all proceeds go directly to the library to fund programs and the purchase of materials for community use, a library spokesman said.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call the Circulation Desk at 805-925-0994.
SOLVANG
Two State of City programs set for Friday
The city of Solvang will present two separate 2020 Solvang State of the City programs on Friday, themed “Spirit of Solvang, History and Vision”.
The first session, to be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., will take place at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive. Mayor Ryan Toussaint will present accomplishments and an introduction to coming city initiatives. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Featured guest speakers will include Esther Jacobsen Bates, executive director of the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art; René Gross Kærskov, co-CEO of Hirsch Bedner Associates and owner/developer of the Copenhagen House; Ken Hira, president of Kosmont Companies; and students from Niels Brock Copenhagen Business College who are currently visiting from Denmark.
Also open to the public, the second ticketed city address, which includes lunch, will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Hotel Corque's Root 246 banquet room, 400 Alisal Road, Solvang.
Advance reservations are required.
Tickets for the luncheon meeting are $35 each and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-city-luncheon-tickets-93149922927?aff=city
The afternoon session will again feature a presentation by Toussaint, followed by guest speakers Assemblywoman Monique Limón, Bates and Kærskov.
Hira will also discuss economic development, and Jim Knell of SIMA Corp. will discuss project approval request building development.
Breakout sessions will be held in separate banquet rooms from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., where city, county and industry professionals will be available to discuss infrastructure topics.
For more information and to reserve seats for the luncheon event, contact Angie Aguirre at 805-419-5666 or events@solvangusa.com.
For more information about the State of the City meetings, visit www.CityofSolvang.com, facebook.com/CityofSolvang or @CityofSolvang.