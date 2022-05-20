San Luis Obispo County
Truck driver injured after big rig carrying produce overturns along Hwy 101
A male truck driver sustained minor injuries Friday after the big rig carrying produce overturned when it hit a guardrail and partially blocked northbound traffic along Highway 101, just south of Nipomo, before reopening hours later, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported at 4:40 a.m. after a 2017 International truck pulling a trailer filled with produce and driven by 39-year-old Victor Gonzalez, of Homeland, overturned along Highway 101, just north of Highway 166, when he made an unsafe turning movement, according to the CHP.
Officials said the truck made a turning movement to the right and left the east edge of the highway before it struck a guardrail along the right shoulder.
The impact forced the truck and trailer to travel across the northbound lanes, and leave the west edge of the highway before it struck a guardrail in the center median, according to the CHP.
Officials added that Gonzalez extricated himself from the truck and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The trailer was unable to be immediately overturned back onto its wheels due to its cargo weight and had to be offloaded of its contents before it was hauled away, according to the CHP.
Caltrans officials issued an alert, notifying the public that the left lane of northbound Highway 101 was blocked for several hours due to the collision.
The highway reopened to traffic at about 2 p.m., according to CHP logs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
53-year-old bicyclist flown to hospital after traumatic injury on Orcutt Hill
A 53-year-old mountain biker was flown to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday after sustaining a traumatic injury on Orcutt Hill, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported at 6:21 p.m. after the bicyclist fell while trail riding, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The patient, who was not identified, was located, treated and stabilized, then flown to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, according to Bertucelli.
Several units responded to the scene, including two engines and a Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara announces awards
Ahead of the 2022-23 academic year, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded college scholarships totaling more than $7.7 million.
More than 2,000 students in Santa Barbara County were notified on May 15 that they had received their scholarships. Of the $7.7 million, $3.8 million went to students in the North County. The average scholarship award was $3,600.
"As we have every year for the past six decades, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is making a real difference in the lives of young people in our community," said Barbara Robertson, CEO. "We are immensely proud of our continuing efforts to help students and families afford a post-secondary education, and thank our many generous donors who make these scholarships possible."
The nonprofit is celebrating its 60th year of operation this year, touting itself as the nation's largest community-based provider of college scholarships. Since its foundation in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County has awarded more than $140 million to roughly 60,000 students. The organization also provides free financial aid advising.
For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Diablo Canyon spent fuel storage to be discussed at in-person, Zoom meeting
The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel will hold a public meeting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the new spent fuel storage system and respond to public comments and questions about it, a panel spokeswoman said.
The meeting will be held at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo and via Zoom. It also will be broadcast on SLOSPAN and local access Channel 21.
The in-person meeting will include an open house from 5 to 6 p.m., when members of the public can view exhibits and talk with panel members and representatives of plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
An in-depth presentation from PG&E will cover the new system selected to transfer and store all remaining spent fuel at the plant, and dry storage vendor Orano USA will also make a presentation, the spokeswoman said.
The panel will also review and respond to public comments and questions about the new system, and the California Energy Commission will provide a briefing on the new spent fuel storage system selection process.
A community open house that will include tours of the Diablo Canyon Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation, where all spent fuel is stored in the interim, will be held in June, the spokeswoman said.
The public can register to attend the meeting via Zoom by visiting the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel website at https://diablocanyonpanel.org/, where more information about the decommissioning also is available.
SANTA MARIA
Library offering financial literacy workshops
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with professionals from World Financial Group to offer free workshops on financial literacy skills.
The first workshop will take place May 24 and is titled "Building Savings and Wealth." The second workshop, "Increasing Cash Flow and Managing Debt," will take place on May 31. Both workshops will be held at 4 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Patrons interested in the free workshops may register by visiting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.