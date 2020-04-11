County Lines

Santa Barbara County
Census questionnaires mailed to nonresponders
Santa Barbara County households that have not responded to the 2020 census will receive paper questionnaires in the mail, starting this week.
While 46.2% of the nation’s households have already responded, but Santa Barbara County is doing a little better at 48.9% as of April 9, said a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.
Within the county, Goleta has the highest response rate at 55.9%, followed by Solvang at 52.6%, Buellton at 51.8%, Santa Barbara at 50.5%, Lompoc at 47.7%, Carpinteria at 47.1%, Santa Maria at 43.6% and Guadalupe at 43%.
Joni Maiden, co-chair of the committee, said it’s extremely important that everyone in the county be counted in the census, because the population as determined by the census count is used to provide federal funding and programs for local residents.
“For each individual uncounted, federal funding for the county goes down by $2,000 per year for 10 years,” Maiden said. “An undercount of just 5% equals a loss of $430 million over the next decade.”
Residents can self-respond online at www.my2020census.gov or by calling toll-free to 844-330-2020.
Responding to the census by mail questionnaire, on the website or by phone will avoid having a census taker arrive at an individual’s front door.
Tentatively, depending on county and state health officer orders, census workers plan to begin home visits to nonresponding households May 28.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for responding to the U.S. census has been extended to Aug. 14, Maiden said. By law, the census count must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31, 2020.
For more information, visit www.SantaBarbaraCountyCensus.org or e-mail CensusSBC@countyofsb.org.
Santa Barbara County
Cottage has capacity for acute care patients
Cottage Health reported Friday it has 240 beds available for acute care patients on its three hospital campuses in Santa Barbara County and a plan to provide 270 more if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Ron Werft, president and chief executive officer of Cottage Health, said the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been relatively stable at 15 to 20 inpatients over the past 10 days.
Roughly half of those are in critical care, he said, adding that patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation units with negative air pressure.
Werft said an additional 270 beds and cots could be added if there’s a surge in COVID-19 patients by converting conference rooms and other spaces not normally used for patient care.
“The surge models being projected indicate that we may have a long road ahead,” he said. “The peak may be many weeks away … .”
County health officials and the county’s hospitals are working to come up with places for beds outside hospitals and to find additional health care workers to staff them.
“If a surge happens — and we hope it won’t -- the plan will be to keep the most critical patients within the hospital and have capacity at other sites to provide supportive care for the less critically ill,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!