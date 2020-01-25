County Lines

SANTA MARIA
Library to celebrate Black History Month in February
Santa Maria Public Library will celebrate Black History Month, starting Feb. 1, with a special display and a “Dream” Tree that visitors can add to.
A learning display about Martin Luther King Jr. and other important African-American leaders will be set up in the Youth Services area.
Library visitors also can write or draw their greatest hopes and dreams to be placed on the “I Have a Dream” Tree as part of a free program that will run the entire month of February.
Library hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services Department at 805-925-0994, ext. 1505.
SANTA MARIA
Registration now underway for Ag Innovations Conference
Registration is now being taken for the fourth annual Ag Innovations Conference set for Wednesday, March 18, in Santa Maria.
“Comprehensive Crop Care” is the theme of the conference to be hosted by Surendra Dara, entomology and biologicals advisor for UC Cooperative Extension, and featuring an additional 15 speakers, a panel discussion with a question-and-answer session, lunch and an agricultural expo.
Dara said the purpose of the Ag Innovations Conference series is to introduce new technologies to the grower community by speakers from universities, research organizations, the grower community and the agriculture input industry, Dara said.
The conference theme covers multiple topics from identifying a pest to forecasting crop health with the underlying principle of integrated pest management.
Early registration is recommended for the conference to take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
Registration by March 8 is $50 per individual; onsite registration will be $100. The cost includes lunch and refreshments.
To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/AIC2020.
For more information about registration or to participate in the trade show, contact Hiromi Peck at 805-781-5940.
SANTA MARIA
Noontime Opera Returns to library with 'Il Postino'
The Santa Maria Public Library and Opera Santa Barbara will present Noontime Opera from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the library’s Shepard Hall.
This free program will feature members of the Opera Santa Barbara Chrisman Studio Artist Residency Program who will perform selections inspired by Daniel Catan’s “Il Postino.”
Artists scheduled to perform are soprano Julie Metzler, mezzo Kelly Guerra, tenor Chandler Johnson and baritone John Allen Nelson.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, a library spokesman said, so patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure seats for the popular program.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.