County Lines

LOMPOC
Prison has 14 inmates with COVID-19
Fourteen inmates at the Lompoc prison complex have tested positive for COVID-19, a Bureau of Prisons official confirmed on Friday.
The infected inmates are among 91 at federal institutions in several states that include California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Additionally, 50 staff members have been infected with the coronavirus. It's not clear if any Lompoc prison staff are included in that number.
There are approximately 1,500 male inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute in Lompoc.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, prison officials have instituted a pandemic influenza contingency program, said Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long.
Additionally, they've implemented a "comprehensive management approach" that includes screening, testing, treatment and infection control measures.
An "ample" amount of cleaning and medical supplies have been distributed to facilities across the U.S., although inmates are not provided with hand sanitizer because of its alcohol content, Long said.
Instead, inmates are encouraged to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water.
BUELLTON
Arts & Culture Committee seeking projects
Buellton's Arts & Culture Committee is currently seeking project funding requests from local creatives to bring to the community, according to Buellton Recreation Supervisor Kyle Abello.
Last summer the Buellton City Council authorized the formation of the committee that was given the responsibility of investigating possible arts and culture concepts and presenting them to the City Council for approval.
With a $50,000 budget allocated by the city to its current and next fiscal year, the committee is now accepting proposals for the funding of such projects as public art installations, either permanent or temporary, community events, performances and collaborations with other local organizations on projects related to arts and culture.
To apply, individuals should be residents of Buellton or the greater Santa Ynez Valley area and have knowledge of and interest in artistic and cultural endeavors, Abello said.
Project funding request forms can be found on the city's website at cityofbuellton.com.
For more information on arts and culture projects or to express interest in joining the committee, contact Abello at kylea@cityofbuellton.com or call 805-688-1086.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Sheriff warns of ‘arrest warrant’ scam
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a phone scam reported by a number of residents throughout the county, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Several people have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be a deputy sheriff and said a "grand jury warrant" had been issued for the individual’s arrest, but the warrant could be cleared by purchasing a gift card and using it to post bail.
“We want to caution residents this is a scam,” Cipolla said, adding the Sheriff’s Department does not contact residents by phone regarding such matters, and deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail.
Cipolla said anyone who receives a call like that should report it to the local law enforcement agency or the Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550.
He encouraged residents to inform family and friends about the scam.
The “arrest warrant” scam is one of several common scams that circulate periodically in various areas. Others include the fake Publisher’s Clearing House prize scam and the so-called “grandparents” scam.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!