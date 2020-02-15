County Lines

SANTA MARIA
Three arrested Saturday in ‘shoulder tap’ operation
Three people were arrested on suspicion of furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor, and two were also booked on warrants, in a “shoulder tap” operation that took place Saturday at three locations in the city, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
During the operation, a minor decoy under the direct supervision of officers, attempted to get individuals over age 21 to purchase alcoholic beverages from establishments licensed by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Sgt. Eligio Lara said.
Out of 13 individuals contacted by the decoy, three purchased alcoholic beverages for the minor, Lara said.
After purchasing the alcohol, the suspects were arrested by police officers on suspicion of furnishing an alcoholic beverage for a minor.
Lara said in the process of arresting the three, additional violations were found.
One individual was found to be wanted on a felony warrant and another was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant, and both were arrested and booked.
Two of the individuals were also cited for driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.
The operation was intended to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages to minors, Lara said, addinig statistics show teens have a greater rate of drunken driving crashes than adults.
Funding for the program was provided by the California ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership grant awarded to the Santa Maria Police Department in conjunction with the Guadalupe Police Department.
LOMPOC
One dead, 2 injured in head-on crash
A head-on crash Friday night left one person dead, one with critical injuries and one with moderate injuries, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The crash between a Mazda Miata and a sedan was reported at 6:22 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road south of Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol incident information website.
A critically injured individual was transported by ambulance to Lompoc Airport, where a CalSTAR helicopter airlifted the patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Bertucelli said the moderately injured individual had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, and the County Air Support Unit helicopter remained in the area in case that person also needed air transport to Cottage.
The County Sheriff's Office was been notified a coroner was needed for the deceased individual, officials said.
Bertucelli said County Fire sent two engines, while Lompoc Fire Department sent one. Three ambulances also responded.
With both lanes of Highway 1 blocked, officials shut down the highway to southbound traffic at Highway 246 and to northbound traffic at Jalama Road.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. No further information was available at press time.
SANTA MARIA
Census Town Hall meeting set Feb. 24
Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced a Census Town Hall meeting will take place Feb. 24 in Santa Maria, where members of the community can learn about the 2020 census and how to make sure they are counted.
The meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School, 901 S. Broadway.
The event will also be hosted by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who has been hosting a number of Census Town Hall meetings in various cities throughout California.
Admission to the event is free. More details and updates can be found on the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/176503220280950/.