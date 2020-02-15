County Lines

The County Sheriff's Office was been notified a coroner was needed for the deceased individual, officials said.

Bertucelli said County Fire sent two engines, while Lompoc Fire Department sent one. Three ambulances also responded.

With both lanes of Highway 1 blocked, officials shut down the highway to southbound traffic at Highway 246 and to northbound traffic at Jalama Road.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. No further information was available at press time.

SANTA MARIA

Census Town Hall meeting set Feb. 24

Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced a Census Town Hall meeting will take place Feb. 24 in Santa Maria, where members of the community can learn about the 2020 census and how to make sure they are counted.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School, 901 S. Broadway.

The event will also be hosted by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who has been hosting a number of Census Town Hall meetings in various cities throughout California.

Admission to the event is free. More details and updates can be found on the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/176503220280950/.

