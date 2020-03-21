County Lines

The Superior Court published a short YouTube video on the grand jury, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/dRfQ8d1ME3A.

Applications can be obtained by calling the court’s jury services office in Santa Barbara at 805-882-4530 or Santa Maria at 805-614-6464 and on the court’s website at www.sbcourts.org.

Applications will be accepted no later than Friday, May 1, and should be mailed to Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

LOMPOC

AARP Foundation suspends tax-preparation services

The tax preparation services that were being offered in Lompoc by a group of AARP volunteers have been suspended until further notice, the AARP Foundation announced this week.

The suspensions began Monday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

With people being advised by health officials to practice social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the "Tax-Aide" services were called off.

In Lompoc, the services were being offered at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, which was recently closed to the public.