County Lines:

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Work slated to start Monday on Clark-Hwy 101 project
Construction on a project to realign the Highway 101 northbound on- and offramps at Clark Avenue, add traffic signals, widen Clark and add bicycle lanes will begin Monday, a Santa Barbara County Public Works Department spokesman said.
The redesign of the intersection, intended to improve safety and the flow of traffic, is included in the Orcutt Community Plan to offset traffic impacts generated by the proposed Orcutt Village Marketplace and other commercial projects on sites near the freeway.
Granite Construction is the contractor for the $2.7 million project that’s expected to be completed by August, said Lael Wageneck, public information officer for the Public Works Department.
For construction workers’ safety and to expedite the project, portions of Clark Avenue, the northbound ramps and Highway 101 shoulders will close periodically for six to eight hours at a time, Wageneck said.
Closures are expected from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Project funding includes $900,000 provided by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program and $1.8 million from the Orcutt Transportation Improvement Program, Wageneck said.
The project and its construction crew are included on the state public health officer’s list of “essential critical infrastructure workers” necessary to ensure the continuity of functions critical to public health and safety
For more information, visit pwsb.net or contact the Public Works Department at 805-803-8750.
For updated road closure information, visit www.countyofsb.org/pwd/roadclosures.sbc.
HOLLISTER RANCH
Larry Saarloos of Los Olivos injured in horseback riding accident
Los Olivos resident Larry Saarloos was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, where he was stabilized before again being airlifted to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment following a horseback riding accident at Hollister Ranch, according to a video posted to social media by his son Keith Saarloos, of Sarloos and Sons.
"Today my dad was just riding horses, doing something he loves, and had a bit of an accident and hurt his neck," Saarloos said in the video.
"I'm just telling you this, don't like [the Facebook post], don't comment, I just need you to pray for my dad," Saarloos said.
Saarloos posted an update Wednesday to Facebook reporting that his mother was able to visit his father 24 hours later, following tight regulations that restrict visitors from entering the facility due to COVID-19 precautions.
Thursday afternoon Saarloos posted another update to report that his father got out of surgery Wednesday evening and is aware and speaking.
"All of your prayers, outpouring of love, compassion and care for my dad has absolutely been felt," Saarloos said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Census questionnaires mailed to nonresponders
Santa Barbara County households that have not responded to the 2020 census started receiving paper questionnaires in the mail this week.
While 46.2% of the nation’s households have already responded, but Santa Barbara County is doing a little better at 48.9% as of April 9, said a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.
Within the county, Goleta has the highest response rate at 55.9%, followed by Solvang at 52.6%, Buellton at 51.8%, Santa Barbara at 50.5%, Lompoc at 47.7%, Carpinteria at 47.1%, Santa Maria at 43.6% and Guadalupe at 43%.
Joni Maiden, co-chair of the committee, said it’s extremely important that everyone in the county be counted in the census, because the population as determined by the census count is used to provide federal funding and programs for local residents.
“For each individual uncounted, federal funding for the county goes down by $2,000 per year for 10 years,” Maiden said. “An undercount of just 5% equals a loss of $430 million over the next decade.”
Residents can self-respond online at www.my2020census.gov or by calling toll-free to 844-330-2020.
Responding to the census by mail questionnaire, on the website or by phone will avoid having a census taker arrive at an individual’s front door.
Tentatively, depending on county and state health officer orders, census workers plan to begin home visits to nonresponding households May 28.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for responding to the U.S. census has been extended to Aug. 14, Maiden said. By law, the census count must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31, 2020.
For more information, visit www.SantaBarbaraCountyCensus.org or e-mail CensusSBC@countyofsb.org.
