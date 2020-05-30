County Lines

SANTA MARIA
Roadhouse Grill closing permanently Sunday night
The Original Roadhouse Grill announced it will permanently close its Santa Maria location at the end of the business day Sunday.
“The decision to close was not an easy one to make, nor is it reflective on the quality of the management team or employees of this location,” the company said in its announcement Friday afternoon on Facebook.
Closing time Sunday is 9 p.m.
No reason for the closing was given in the announcement, but the company thanked patrons and said it had enjoyed being a part of the community.
A family-oriented steakhouse, the company is known for steaks, barbecued ribs and chicken and burgers as well as a variety of specialty drinks, beer and wine.
Roadhouse Grill restaurants are also located in Bakersfield, Victorville, Long Beach and Whittier as well as Salem, Medford, Springfield and Gresham, Oregon.
SANTA MARIA
‘At-Home’ Trick Shot’ contest launched
Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding its first “At-Home Trick Shot” social media challenge, which started Friday and will end June 12.
To enter the free challenge, residents submit a short video of themselves completing their most creative trick shot in their homes or backyards, a department spokesman said. Only one entry is allowed per person.
Any household items or sports equipment can be used — socks and a laundry basket, ping pong balls and a plastic cup, pots, pans, a basketball hoop, golf clubs, whatever you can use.
However, to be eligible, a thumbs up must be visibly given to the camera at the end of the video to verify it is for the challenge, the spokesman said. Videos without a thumbs up will not qualify.
Videos must be posted on social media — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — using #smrecandparks and #smtrickshot.
One winner and one runner-up will be announced through the same social media sites on June 5 and June 15.
Each winner and runner-up will receive a commemorative Trick Shot Challenge T-shirt.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
