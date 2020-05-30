You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
County Lines

County Lines

SANTA MARIA

Roadhouse Grill closing permanently Sunday night

The Original Roadhouse Grill announced it will permanently close its Santa Maria location at the end of the business day Sunday.

“The decision to close was not an easy one to make, nor is it reflective on the quality of the management team or employees of this location,” the company said in its announcement Friday afternoon on Facebook.

Closing time Sunday is 9 p.m.

No reason for the closing was given in the announcement, but the company thanked patrons and said it had enjoyed being a part of the community.

A family-oriented steakhouse, the company is known for steaks, barbecued ribs and chicken and burgers as well as a variety of specialty drinks, beer and wine.

Roadhouse Grill restaurants are also located in Bakersfield, Victorville, Long Beach and Whittier as well as Salem, Medford, Springfield and Gresham, Oregon.

SANTA MARIA

‘At-Home’ Trick Shot’ contest launched

Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding its first “At-Home Trick Shot” social media challenge, which started Friday and will end June 12.

To enter the free challenge, residents submit a short video of themselves completing their most creative trick shot in their homes or backyards, a department spokesman said. Only one entry is allowed per person.

Any household items or sports equipment can be used — socks and a laundry basket, ping pong balls and a plastic cup, pots, pans, a basketball hoop, golf clubs, whatever you can use.

However, to be eligible, a thumbs up must be visibly given to the camera at the end of the video to verify it is for the challenge, the spokesman said. Videos without a thumbs up will not qualify.

Videos must be posted on social media — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — using #smrecandparks and #smtrickshot.

One winner and one runner-up will be announced through the same social media sites on June 5 and June 15.

Each winner and runner-up will receive a commemorative Trick Shot Challenge T-shirt.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noah John Slocum
Obituaries

Noah John Slocum

  • Updated

We will always love our Noah, and he will always be our "best boy." Noah John Slocum was not your typical 15 year old boy, and to say that he …

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
Pioneer Valley softball team seniors get a drive-through parade
Softball

Pioneer Valley softball team seniors get a drive-through parade

  • Updated

Pioneer Valley softball coach Kristina Sewell saw to it that her seven seniors got some recognition.

Wednesday night, she gave each of the seven their own drive through parade at each of their homes. The seven seniors on the Pioneer Valley softball squad are Leticia Perez, Serenity O'Nan, Monique Gomez, Lisette Guzman, Breanna Galaites, Gizelle Melero and Amanda Casares.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News