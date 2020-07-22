County Lines

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
85 hospitalized for COVID-19, a new record
Santa Barbara County reached a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, with 85 individuals hospitalized and 29 of them in the ICU, according to county data.
While the county does not break down hospitalization rates by hospital, state COVID-19 data shows that Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has the highest number of COVID-19 patients of the county's three main hospitals, as it has for the past few weeks.
The most recent data on Tuesday showed that 50 positive patients are hospitalized at Marian Regional.
Patients confirmed for COVID-19 are also hospitalized at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the latter two of which report their own COVID-19 rates on a regular basis.
Currently, 65% of medical/surgical beds and 54% of ICU beds in the county are occupied, according to county data.
The county also confirmed 160 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a new total of 4,272 cases among county residents, with 3,901 of the cases recovered.
COVID-19 cases by city
The city of Santa Maria continues to lead the county in COVID-19 cases, with 2,327 cases confirmed and 167 cases still active. A total of 18 deaths have been confirmed, including 11 residents who died in connection with an outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center.
In the community of Orcutt, 163 cases have been confirmed with 12 still active. No deaths have been reported.
The Santa Ynez Valley has seen 59 cases with eight still active, and no deaths confirmed.
The city of Lompoc has had 354 cases with 42 still active. Four residents in the area have died.
San Luis Obispo County
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 24 additional cases were confirmed Wednesday for a total of 1,393 cases, with 469 cases still active, according to county data.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
CHP identifies Santa Maria man killed in motorcycle collision near Arroyo Grande
A Santa Maria man was identified as the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision near Arroyo Grande on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
James Limon, 31, of Santa Maria was killed after his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a 2002 Ford F-150 on Los Berros Road shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to CHP Officer Alex Banks.
Limon was driving his motorcycle westbound on Los Berros Road east of Century Lane at an undetermined speed when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn, crossing the double-yellow line and heading directly into the path of the F-150, which was traveling in the opposite direction.
The two vehicles collided and Limon sustained fatal injuries, according to Banks.
The F-150's driver, identified as 35-year-old Annamarie Hanada of Nipomo was not injured.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, Banks said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Fourth inmate tests positive for COVID-19
An inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, making them the fourth to become infected with the disease, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The inmate was symptomatic on Tuesday and was immediately isolated from other inmates, Cipolla said, adding their test result came back positive on Wednesday.
All inmates in the exposed housing units are being tested and are being monitored for symptoms.
Four deputies also have tested positive for the coronavirus, including three correctional deputies and one patrol deputy, with all of them recovering, said Cipolla, who added no one has been hospitalized.
CENTRAL COAST
HICAP to offer free ‘New to Medicare’ virtual programs in August
Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor free virtual “New to Medicare” presentations at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, a HICAP spokesman said.
Preregistration is required to view the programs.
“HICAP is offering these presentations to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Jim Talbott, president of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, noting that even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from the detailed overview.
Topics will include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.
HICAP offers free, unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan, Talbott said.
To register and for more information about the “New to Medicare” presentations, call the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, email Seniors@kcbx.net or visit CentralCoastSeniors.org.
