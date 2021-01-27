SANTA BARBARA
Zoo reopens to the public Jan. 30 with online reservation system
The Santa Barbara Zoo announced Tuesday that it will reopen to the public via reservation starting Saturday after closing in early December due to a regional stay-at-home order.
Public access to the zoo is by online reservation only for both paid guests and zoo members, and the total number of people attending the park each day is capped, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Zacharias.
Reservations include up to 14 time slots with 68 tickets each that are available throughout the day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Time frames are staggered and ticket holders are asked to stay within their time frames of roughly 90 minutes, which is similar to the way the zoo handled its first reopening in June, according to Zacharias.
Additionally, the zoo will continue implementing safety guidelines, such as social distancing and required mask wearing, in addition to safety modifications that protect animals and staff.
The zoo had been closed since Dec. 7, 2020, when a regional stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom went into effect due to surging rates of the coronavirus.
On Monday, Newsom lifted the order in response to a drop in coronavirus positivity numbers across the state.
New additions to the zoo include Penelope and Calabaza, two white-faced saki monkeys; two baby flamingos; fireback pheasants; and a preview of the construction of the new Australian Walkabout exhibit.
For more information on the Santa Barbara Zoo or to make a reservation, visit sbzoo.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton, Solvang libraries launching STEM-themed programming this summer
Solvang and Buellton libraries this summer will launch grant-funded project, “Reach for the Stars,” that offers to its members of all ages STEM-themed activity kits.
The science, technology, engineering and math project will adapt to either virtual or in-person programming based on COVID-19 protocols.
Both kits, "Sun-Earth-Moon Connections" and "Be a NASA Detective: Expanding Your Senses," will contain materials and supplies needed to participate in activities that introduce and reinforce STEM concepts, according to a Goleta Valley Library spokeswoman.
The Goleta Valley Library was awarded a $5,500 Library Services and Technology Act grant through the California State Library to apply toward the summertime project, benefiting both Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, which fall under one library system.
“I'm a huge fan of NASA and so excited that the Goleta Valley Library has this opportunity to work with such a great organization to bring STEM activities to the kids in our area,” said Goleta Valley Library Director Allison Gray.
The “Reach for the Stars” project follows a blueprint created by the educational NASA @ My Library program to connect NASA, public libraries and their communities through hands-on activities and experiments.
The project rollout will specifically address the need for STEM learning in the community, particularly among underserved populations within the libraries’ service area, the spokeswoman said.
“We are looking forward to the many ways that these kits will engage, educate and inspire patrons of all ages,” said Elizabeth Saucedo, children's librarian at Goleta Valley Library.
Further details about the kits will be announced this spring.
For more information on other programs and events at both the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, go to www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.