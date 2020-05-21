County Lines: Wreckage of fatal plane crash removed from school grounds

ORCUTT
Wreckage of fatal plane crash removed from school grounds
The wreckage of a small plane that crashed on the Ralph Dunlap Elementary School campus in Orcutt was removed Thursday morning, but very little additional information was available from investigating agencies.
The name of the pilot, who died in the crash, has not been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office, and no one was available at the National Transportation Safety Board to comment on the investigation.
Crash information posted on the Federal Aviation Administration website listed the aircraft as a Cirrus SR22 with the tail number N883PJ.
However, the website flightaware.com, which tracks aircraft, lists a plane with the same tail number as a Cirrus SR20 owned by West by Southwest Investments LLC of Newport Beach, that flew out of Van Nuys Airport Wednesday bound for Santa Maria Public Airport.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County allows businesses to use right-of-way areas
To help restaurants and retail shops reopen, Santa Barbara County has launched a program that will allow businesses and organizations to temporarily expand into adjacent public right-of-way areas to meet social distancing protocols.
The first phase of the Small Business and Community Partnership Enhancement Program allows businesses authorized to reopen under the governor’s roadmap and the county’s RISE Guide to apply for an encroachment permit, a county spokesman said.
Businesses and organizations that want to use public sidewalks or roadways for their operations must submit an encroachment permit application, a site plan and a certificate of insurance, the spokesman said.
The site plan should show the portion of a right of way a business wants to use and include allowances for handicapped access to and through the right of way.
A second phase of the enhancement program is being developed to allow expansion onto areas of private property like parking lots, and once that’s completed, the county will announce the availability of those applications, the spokesman said.
Other businesses may apply in advance for right-of-way encroachment permits as they prepare for the state’s third stage of reopening the economy, for which no timeline has been announced.
For an application and more information, visit recoverysbc.org/sbcpep/.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School names Michele Borges as new principal
Michele Borges has been selected by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District to take the helm as principal starting July 1.
According to Superintendent Scott Cory, Borges was was chosen for the position after an extensive interview process that involved staff, students, parents and community members.
“Where we have leadership needs for the future, she has the professional background and expertise to meet those needs," Cory explained. "She has a very strong background in curriculum and instruction and has a proven track record of building strong relationships and teams.”
Borges brings 23 years in secondary education as a math and computer science teacher, dean of students and vice principal, as well as eight years as a high school principal in the Central Valley, most recently.
She also holds a master’s degree in math and computer education and has helped to develop student-centered programs such as a business academy and a protective services academy.
Cory said Borges is a proven instructional leader whose decisions are driven by her core beliefs in student learning and fostering the growth and support of educators.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Mrs. Borges as principal of SYVUHS,” Cory said.
