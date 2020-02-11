County Lines: 'Women in Government' forum to feature female leaders in conversation about involvement

SANTA MARIA
'Women in Government' forum to feature female leaders in conversation about involvement
The Santa Barbara County Commission for Women in Partnership with the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley is asking you to join a conversation with local women leaders and learn about the importance of female involvement in government, commissions, boards and getting out the vote.
The organizations will present a "Women in Government" forum on Thursday, Feb. 13, featuring a panel of women leaders including Gloria Soto, Santa Maria City Council; Liliana Cardenas, Guadalupe City Council; Karen Waite, Solvang City Council; Jenelle Osborne, Lompoc City Council; and Cathy Fisher, Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commission.
The forum will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria, at the Student Center (G106 A/B).
Spanish interpretation will be available.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Caltrans to close Hwy 154 for 24 hours for drainage work
Highway 154 will be closed for a full 24 hours this week, weather permitting, for drainage work in an area that was stripped of vegetation by the Cave Fire last November, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The highway will be closed near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until 7 p.m. Thursday so a crew can install a new overflow culvert in the Maria Ygnacio Creek watershed, the spokesman said.
“Soft closures” will be in place at the Highway 154 roundabout with Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and at the intersection with Highway 192 in Santa Barbara, where access beyond those points will be granted for local residents with identification.
“Hard closures” will be in place near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads for emergency responders and others, the spokesman said.
Motorists may detour around the closed area using Highway 101 or Highway 246. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise motorists of the roadwork, the spokesman said.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.
SANTA MARIA
Flavors of Santa Barbara County, Farm Day events scheduled
Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture have set Sunday, Aug. 2, for Flavors of Santa Barbara County, a culinary and wine event to raise funds for the organization’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.
Flavors of Santa Barbara County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day will feature five local chefs highlighting the bounty of the county with wine and live music at Presqu’ile Winery at 5391 Presquile Drive, off East Clark Avenue, in Santa Maria
Tickets at $30 for food only — wine will be sold by the glass — are scheduled to go on sale in May.
Funds raised by the event will benefit SEEAG and Farm Day, when 12 agricultural locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the public to visit for tours and other activities, including food and beverage sampling at some locations.
The event is free, and participants can pick the locations and order of their visits.
For more information about both events, visit www.santabarbaracountyfarmday.com/.