County Lines: 'Women in Government' forum to feature female leaders in conversation about involvement

The highway will be closed near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until 7 p.m. Thursday so a crew can install a new overflow culvert in the Maria Ygnacio Creek watershed, the spokesman said.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“Soft closures” will be in place at the Highway 154 roundabout with Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and at the intersection with Highway 192 in Santa Barbara, where access beyond those points will be granted for local residents with identification.

“Hard closures” will be in place near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads for emergency responders and others, the spokesman said.

Motorists may detour around the closed area using Highway 101 or Highway 246. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise motorists of the roadwork, the spokesman said.

Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.

SANTA MARIA

Flavors of Santa Barbara County, Farm Day events scheduled

Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture have set Sunday, Aug. 2, for Flavors of Santa Barbara County, a culinary and wine event to raise funds for the organization’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.