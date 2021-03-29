SANTA MARIA
Woman charged in connection to Swiss Restaurant fire pleads not guilty
A Santa Maria woman arrested in connection to a fire that damaged The Swiss Restaurant and injured a firefighter last week pleaded not guilty to arson charges on Monday.
Teresa Ann Ortiz, 45, was charged with two counts of arson, including arson causing great bodily injury, after appearing for an arraignment at Superior Court in Santa Maria, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Additionally, Ortiz received two enhancements, including one for allegedly causing great bodily injury to emergency personnel and one for a prior felony conviction.
Fire engines responded to reports of fire at the restaurant in the 500 block of North Broadway shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Tony Clayburg, a Santa Maria Fire Department battalion chief.
The fire appeared to have started at the building's exterior before it spread to a storage room, causing smoke damage to the kitchen before it was extinguished by Santa Maria firefighters with the help of ventilation. Property damage is estimated to be $180,000.
During the response, a firefighter received a minor burn injury and was treated on scene. The arson charge that includes great bodily injury was added in the alternative since the full extent of the injury is not yet known, according to Whitmore.
Ortiz is scheduled for her next appearance on April 8 in Superior Court in Santa Maria.
LOMPOC
Police shoot, kill man in alley after unknown altercation
A man reportedly carrying a handgun in Lompoc was shot and killed by police Sunday following an unknown altercation, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident began shortly after 8 p.m. when officials received a call of a person walking northbound on H Street with a handgun, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Officers responded and located the man in the 100 block alley of North H and G streets, where an altercation ensued. Police ultimately shot and killed the man, who sustained a fatal wound and died at the scene.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to his family, according to Magallon. The name of the officer or officers involved in the shooting had yet to be released Monday.
Upon the request of the Lompoc Police Department, sheriff's officials responded to the scene and now are investigating the shooting.
Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked the contact the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4100 or at sbsheriff.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 County Jail inmates, 1 sheriff's deputy test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and one Sheriff's Office deputy recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
The two inmates tested positive during the inmate screening process, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that one inmate has since been released while the other inmate is being housed in an area of the jail separate from the general population.
The deputy who tested positive brings the total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 118.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive is 215, including 41 who tested positive during the intake screening process, 174 who became infected inside the facility and one death, according to Zick.