BUELLTON
Wine & Chili Festival returning; new venue at River View Park
The annual Wine & Chili Festival will return to Buellton on Sunday, Sept. 12, featuring over 30 wineries, craft breweries and spirit companies from which to sample, as well as a community salsa and chili cook-off competition that is open to the public.
This year's event will be held at River View Park, which adjoins Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, and will run from 12 to 4:30 p.m.
The family-friendly festival will feature live music by the Dusty Jugs and the VineYard Byrds, and include lawn games such as cornhole and mega-sized beer pong for adults.
Event organizers are inviting all chili and salsa cooks to register at buelltonwineandchilifestival.com/chili-salsa-contestant/ or email info@surfbeerfest.com for more information. Cash prizes will be awarded to first place winners in each of three categories: red, chili verde and salsa.
Hot Chili Tickets for attendees 21 years and up are $55 and include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and chili tasting. For guests under 21 years old, the Mild Chili Ticket is $20 and includes unlimited samples of chili and salsa, but no alcohol.
Event tickets and ride safe transportation tickets all can be purchased online at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or by calling the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.
LOMPOC
LVMC offering third COVID shot to immunocompromised population
Appointments for a third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised people ages 12 and older now are available at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, according to officials.
Appointments can be made via the state’s MyTurn system appointment registration site, myturn.ca.gov.
Recipients of the shot will first need to self-attest that they meet the requirements of being immunocompromised by completing a self-attestation form, a hospital spokeswoman said.
According to officials, the additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at least 28 days after completion of the primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series, and whenever possible, any shot within the series also should be given at least two weeks prior to initiation of immunosuppressive therapies.
The FDA on Aug. 12 amended its authorization for a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to be made available to those with moderate to severe immune compromise, including:
- Those receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
- Those who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
- Those who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
- Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge and Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes;
- Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection; and
- Those in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response.
Those seeking a third dose are encouraged to talk to their health-care provider about their medical condition and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them, according to officials.
LVMC’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will continue every Friday until further notice. The hospital is located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
For additional information, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/ThirdVaccineDoseQandA.aspx.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Free presentations offer Medicare information
Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor five free virtual presentations — one in Spanish — in September for people interested in better understanding Medicare, a HICAP spokesman said.
The “New to Medicare” presentations will be offered at 2 p.m. Sept. 2, 10 a.m. and, in Spanish, 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
Preregistration is required for the online programs presented as a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
The programs will provide a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.
To register and for more information about the “New to Medicare” presentations, contact the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, email Seniors@kcbx.net, or visit www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.