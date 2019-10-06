SANTA MARIA
Heavy response holds Tepusquet Road wildfire to 5 acres
A fast and heavy response to a wildfire near Tepusquet Road held the burn to about 5 acres late Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
County Fire issued a second alarm for the fire that broke out around 4:30 p.m. near the 4300 block of Tepusquet Road, about 2 miles northeast of the intersection with Santa Maria Mesa Road.
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said the initial County Fire response included two fixed-wing aerial tankers, one helicopter, four engines, water tenders, bulldozers and handcrews in addition to units from the U.S. Forest Service.
The first units on the scene found fire burning over about two acres in light to medium fuels with a moderate rate of spread, Bertucelli said.
Because of the potential for the fire to expand, a second alarm was called that included an additional helicopter, but the forward progress was stopped and those units were released.
Firefighters were held back from approaching the fire for a short time because fallen power lines had energized a barbed wire fence, according to emergency radio calls.
“We don’t know what the cause is yet,” Bertucelli said shortly before 7 p.m. “There were reports of power lines down in the area, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
“No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported,” he added.
Bertucelli said firefighters would remain at the scene throughout the night and into Sunday to put out any hot spots and to strengthen the lines around the perimeter.
SANTA YNEZ
New Cachuma Lake restaurant serves up good food, live music
A new restaurant has opened at the marina at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area offering food that’s suited for a day of outdoor fun but with a gourmet twist.
HOOK’d Bar and Grill serves up breakfast burritos, barbecue prime top sirloin sandwiches with grilled onions and peppers, soft tacos, a variety of salads, specialty hamburgers, beef hot dogs, french fries, hot and cold beverages and more.
The air-conditioned restaurant has indoor as well as outdoor seating with a shaded patio, and on Saturdays it presents live music by area musicians.
HOOK’d is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call the restaurant at 805-350-8351, email smokeonwater276@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hookdbarandgrill/.
Other amenities at the recreation area include a general store, gas station, coin-operated laundromat, hot showers, playgrounds, lake cruises, the Neal Taylor Nature Center, fishing piers and hiking trails.
The marina, open year-round, sells bait, tackle, fishing licenses and fuel and has a full rental fleet.
For more information about Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, visit www.countyofsb.org/parks/home.