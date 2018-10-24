Central Coast
Water Board to discuss requirement options for next agricultural order
Options for requirements in the next Agricultural Order will be discussed by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board when it meets Nov. 8 and 9 in San Luis Obispo.
The board is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the Central Coast Water Board Office, 895 Aerovista Place, Suite 101, near the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.
Board members are scheduled to discuss the requirement options for Agricultural Order 4.0 during the morning session Thursday, but the discussion may be continued Friday morning if necessary, according to the meeting agenda.
During closed session on Friday, the board plans to discuss litigation involving two oil companies that have operated in Santa Barbara County.
One case is United States, et al. v. HVI Cat Canyon Inc., formerly known as Greka Oil & Gas Inc., being heard in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
Board members will also discuss a referral to the Office of the Attorney General regarding Plains Pipeline LP in relation to the Refugio oil spill in Gaviota.
Lompoc
Police seeking assistance to locate missing woman
The Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help locate a woman who was reported missing.
Cassidy Kenworthy, 34, was last seen on Aug. 15, according to Lompoc Police. She is reportedly white with hazel eyes and blond hair and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. Police reported that she has stars and the word “MOM” tattooed on her left wrist.
Kenworthy is known to frequent several areas in Lompoc and also has family in the Buellton area, according to police.
Anyone with information about Kenworthy is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact Detective Brian Miller at 805-875-8124.