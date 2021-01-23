SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Warming centers open this weekend in Santa Maria, Lompoc
Freedom Warming Centers will be open to those needing a dry place to sleep in Santa Maria and Lompoc on Friday and Saturday due to forecasts of rain in the coming days.
Operated by the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, the centers are activated during inclement weather to provide safe temporary shelter to those experiencing homelessness.
Centers will be operated from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the following locations:
- Lompoc — Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Blvd.
- Santa Maria — Grogan Community Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde
For more information, contact the warming center hotline at 805-324-2372.
NIPOMO
Man sought for invading homes, grabbing women
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for a man they believe invaded two Olde Town Nipomo homes early Friday morning and grabbed women inside before fleeing prior to deputies’ arrival, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man and asking residents and business owners to review their surveillance video footage to see if they capture anything suspicious between midnight and 7 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
The suspect is described as a light-colored black man, 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build and short hair, clean shaven, possibly walking with a limp and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask.
About 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of North Burton Street where a man reportedly forced his way inside and grabbed a woman, then fled before deputies arrived, Cipolla said.
Then at about 5:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 100 block of East Tefft Street, where a man had entered and grabbed a woman, again fleeing before deputies arrived.
Cipolla said neither woman was injured.
Sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information or who has possible surveillance video of the suspect to contact the sheriff's nonemergency dispatch line at 805-781-4550.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Planning Commission hearing on Tepusquet cannabis farm delayed
A hearing on an appeal involving a cannabis cultivation operation on Tepusquet Road is scheduled to be postponed by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission next week because of a legal issue.
The hearing will be rescheduled for a future meeting because the required legal notice announcing the hearing was not published in the newspaper, according to a note on the Planning Commission agenda for the Jan. 27 meeting.
Jacob Pickering and Santa Maria Highland Farms LLC have filed an appeal of the planning director’s determination that the cultivation operation at 3425 Tepusquet Road did not qualify as a legal nonconforming use.
The site is a 40-acre parcel located off Tepusquet Road just south of Colson Canyon Road.
Medical marijuana cultivation operations that existed prior to Jan. 19, 2016, are considered legal nonconforming uses under state law provided the operations aren’t expanded and, where necessary, the operators obtained a county permit.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library offers Valentine's Day grab-and-go packs
This Valentine's Day, community members are invited to celebrate with grab-and-go kits containing books and craft materials from the Santa Maria Public Library.
The Main Branch Library will have a limited number of kits available, with no registration required, from Feb. 1 to 6 during sidewalk pickup hours, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the main branch are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Kits will contain five romance books and all the needed materials to transform a writing pen into a rose, van de Kamp said. At 3 p.m. Feb. 9, library staff will lead a Zoom demonstration of the craft.
Kits are limited to one per household.
Questions can be directed to library staff at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
For more information regarding library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.