SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Volunteers needed to help count county’s homeless people
Volunteers to help count the number of homeless people throughout Santa Barbara County are being sought for the annual Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Several hundred volunteers are needed to conduct the app-based survey from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. that day by seeking out and talking with homeless individuals and families.
United Way of Santa Barbara County has spearheaded the annual count in the past, but this year the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care will assume that role, a Northern Santa Barbara County United Way spokesman said.
However, United Way will continue to be involved by providing support and guidance.
The Point-in-Time Count is essential to bringing resources to the county to address homelessness, as information collected by volunteers is used to plan local assistance systems as well as raise public awareness about the plight of homeless citizens, the spokesman said.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up as teams, but individuals are welcome to sign up and will be assigned to a team, which in turn will be assigned a specific area to canvass for the count.
Virtual training will be provided for all volunteers in January.
To volunteer, visit https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/.
SOLVANG
Wildling Museum hosting photography workshop led by Nic Stover
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host a photography workshop led by Central Coast photographer Nic Stover from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
Stover will lead a photography critique and image-review session that is designed for photographers of all skill levels who are looking to improve their editing skills and take their work to the next level.
According to the workshop description, skills gained in the class will help attendees learn to evaluate and correct those images to be used in building a professional portfolio.
The first half of the class will explore the essential concepts of composition and image design, and the second half will provide a hands-on review of participants' images that includes discussion on ways to change or modify capturing or processing techniques.
“We are delighted to be able to offer this class with acclaimed local photographer Nic Stover,” said Wildling Museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate. “We hope that our Sharing the Light exhibition is inspiring visitors to dive into their own photography, and Nic will be able to offer them great pointers about how to take their work to the next level.”
Attendees should plan to bring two or three photos for review during the class. Photos can be printed and brought to class or submitted in advance.
Registration is limited to 12 participants and is $75 per person. To register in advance and learn more, go to www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-nic-stover-photo-workshop.
Masks are required inside the Wildling Museum per Santa Barbara County Public Health rules.
For more information, contact the museum by emailing info@wildlingmuseum.org or calling 805-686-8315.