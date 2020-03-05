County Lines: Volunteer judges needed for business student competition

SANTA MARIA
Volunteer judges needed for business student competition
Nearly 200 students from colleges around the state will converge on Santa Maria from March 13 to 15 for the annual state conference of California Phi Beta Lambda, the collegiate division of the Future Business Leaders of America.
The conference will again be held at the Santa Maria Radisson, said Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
A major part of the conference is a series of business-related competitions, including public speaking, interviewing and case study presentations, with the top performers earning the right to attend the organization’s national leadership conference in Salt Lake City this summer.
Morris said 20 to 30 volunteer judges are needed to review the student performances and select the winners Saturday, March 14.
Sessions lasting three to four hours will be held in both the morning and the afternoon, he said.
Anyone interested in serving as a judge can fill out an availability form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsymLfiFfCaGh2GCG13Aj1v92zUKN7Mz_dpxYBCW-cyZdryA/viewform.
For more information, contact Morris at 805-925-2403, ext. 825, or glenn@santamaria.com.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks offering activities through Teen Trails, Teen Treks
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning low-cost hikes and recreational activities for local teenagers in collaboration with the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.
Activities will be available to seventh- to 12th graders in Santa Maria, and will include Teen Trails hiking programs and Teen Treks outdoor recreation programs.
The three Teen Treks hikes offered over the next months will include Montaña de Oro State Park, Serenity Swing and a day of hiking up three peaks in San Luis Obispo known as the "Tri-Tip Challenge."
Teen Treks activities include paintball, kayaking in Morro Bay, indoor rock climbing and an escape room.
The first activity, a Teen Trails hike to Montaña de Oro, will take place March 21, with remaining activities scheduled until the end of May.
All activities cost $10 or under, with transportation provided to and from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Recreation and Parks began offering Teen Trails and Teen Treks as summer programs in 2017.
The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety was formed in 2017 as a collaboration between elected officials, community nonprofits, social services organizations and local law enforcement to provide safe and healthy recreational activities for Santa Maria youth.
To register for activities, visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, or register in person at 615 S. McClelland St.
LOMPOC
AARP volunteers offering free tax preparation
A group of AARP volunteers are providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-April.
The IRS-certified tax preparation services, provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, will be available by appointment at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April 11.
Appointments can be made by calling 805-430-9448. Callers are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number.
The services are open to all taxpayers.
Recipients of the services are asked to bring their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, government-issued photo ID, 2018 tax return, and all 2019 income statements to their appointment. Additionally, anyone who would like to receive their refund via direct deposit is asked to bring savings and checking account information.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.