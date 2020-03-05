County Lines: Volunteer judges needed for business student competition

SANTA MARIA

Volunteer judges needed for business student competition

Nearly 200 students from colleges around the state will converge on Santa Maria from March 13 to 15 for the annual state conference of California Phi Beta Lambda, the collegiate division of the Future Business Leaders of America.

The conference will again be held at the Santa Maria Radisson, said Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

A major part of the conference is a series of business-related competitions, including public speaking, interviewing and case study presentations, with the top performers earning the right to attend the organization’s national leadership conference in Salt Lake City this summer.

Morris said 20 to 30 volunteer judges are needed to review the student performances and select the winners Saturday, March 14.

Sessions lasting three to four hours will be held in both the morning and the afternoon, he said.

Anyone interested in serving as a judge can fill out an availability form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsymLfiFfCaGh2GCG13Aj1v92zUKN7Mz_dpxYBCW-cyZdryA/viewform.