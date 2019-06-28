Lompoc
Village Library to no longer be open Saturdays, effective July 6
Due to a lack of funding, the Village Library branch in Vandenberg Village will no longer be open Saturdays, a city of Lompoc spokeswoman announced Thursday.
The closures will begin Saturday, July 6.
The branch, which is part of the Lompoc Public Library System, had previously been open four hours on Saturdays.
The move was spurred by a change in the facility's financial situation, according to a statement released by Lompoc Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin.
“The change was deemed necessary as funding had run out from a generous, anonymous donor whose contribution enabled the Village Library to stay open on Saturdays for several years,” read a portion of the statement.
“Donations to the Village Library have decreased recently, and there is not a sustainable funding source to keep the additional hours. The Village Library is funded by Santa Barbara County, and is fully funded to be open 24 hours a week.”
Scroggin noted the library staff “apologizes for any inconvenience” to community members caused by the reduction in hours.
The Village Library will continue to be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
For more information on the Lompoc Public Library System, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library.
Santa Barbara County
Animal Services waives fees for reclaiming lost pets
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is launching a "return to owner amnesty" and waiving redemption fees from now to July 6 to allow owners to reclaim lost pets.
The impound fees, which typically range from $75 to $300, will be waived as the county prepares for an influx of lost pets in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.
The fees are waived regardless of the animal's length of the stay, an Animal Services spokesman said.
Pet owners who are missing an animal should contact their shelter immediately. Proof of ownership in the form of veterinary records, microchips and/or photos are required to claim a pet.
The "return to owner amnesty" does not apply to dogs that have been confiscated, are on a bite quarantine or are under investigation.
Animals under medical treatment are subject to medical fees and continuing care, the spokesman said.
Pet owners can stop by the shelter in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave. or in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Road.
The hours for all locations are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.