County Lines: Village Library to close for week while new carpet is installed

LOMPOC

Village Library to close for week while new carpet is installed

The Village Library, in Vandenberg Village, will be closed for five days next month while new carpet is installed, the city of Lompoc announced Wednesday.

The Village Library, which is part of the Lompoc Public Library System, will be closed from Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14. The drop box outside the library will remain available for returned materials during the closure, according to the city.

“The Village Library’s current carpet was installed in 2002 during the Village Library expansion, and has grown old and damaged, creating tripping hazards,” read a portion of a statement sent Wednesday by Samantha Scroggin, Lompoc’s public information officer.

Santa Barbara County’s community services and general services departments are paying for the carpet installation, the city reported.

Lompoc is under contract with Santa Barbara County to provide library services in Vandenberg Village. The Village Library is located at 3755 Constellation Road.

The city expressed gratitude to 3rd District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann for supporting the project.