County Lines: Village Library to close for week while new carpet is installed

LOMPOC
Village Library to close for week while new carpet is installed
The Village Library, in Vandenberg Village, will be closed for five days next month while new carpet is installed, the city of Lompoc announced Wednesday.
The Village Library, which is part of the Lompoc Public Library System, will be closed from Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14. The drop box outside the library will remain available for returned materials during the closure, according to the city.
“The Village Library’s current carpet was installed in 2002 during the Village Library expansion, and has grown old and damaged, creating tripping hazards,” read a portion of a statement sent Wednesday by Samantha Scroggin, Lompoc’s public information officer.
Santa Barbara County’s community services and general services departments are paying for the carpet installation, the city reported.
Lompoc is under contract with Santa Barbara County to provide library services in Vandenberg Village. The Village Library is located at 3755 Constellation Road.
The city expressed gratitude to 3rd District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann for supporting the project.
Hartmann, in a statement provided by the city, called the Village Library a “special and cherished place for the Village and surrounding areas.”
“The carpet replacement project demonstrates the county’s ongoing commitment to libraries,” she said. “This improvement will enhance the library experience for children, families, seniors and patrons. Investing in our libraries is one of my core commitments as supervisor.”
LOMPOC
Human Trafficking Vigil planned for Thursday at Foursquare Church
The North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center will present a Human Trafficking Vigil from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Lompoc Foursquare Church, 125 North C St.
The event, according to organizers, aims to make community members aware of local human trafficking issues and “honor the survivors' strength through the expression of art, dance and poetry.”
For more information, contact the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center at 805-736-8535.
SANTA MARIA
Free income tax preparation offered
Taxpayers can take advantage of free income tax preparation services during the 2019 filing season through the IRS’ United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
IRS-certified volunteers in the VITA program will prepare federal and state tax returns for individuals and families with annual incomes of $56,000 or less.
Assistance is available in Santa Maria by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 8, and continuing through April 4.
Individuals can call 805-922-0329, ext. 103, or make an appointment online at www.MyFreeTaxes.org, where United Way and the IRS also offer a free online income tax preparation service.
Using the website, individuals can prepare their own taxes 24/7 securely from any computer or device with internet access.
VITA is sponsored by the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County in collaboration with Hancock College, Cal Poly Orfelea College of Business, Oceano Lucia Mar Adult Education, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, KSBY6, Telemundo KTAS33 and United Way of San Luis Obispo.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to hold seed planting program
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting the public to attend the monthly meeting of the Garden Club for a seed planting program on Jan. 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The program, held inside the library's Shepard Hall, is free and open to all ages.
Library staff will be on hand to guide patrons through the planting process. All seeds and materials are provided.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.