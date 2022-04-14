SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Vice President Harris to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday to visit with the men and women in the Space Force and United States Space Command.
Harris also will receive briefings on their work advancing national security, according to the media advisory.
Her visit will be the first presidential stop at Vandenberg since Mike Pence came in 2019. Prior visits include Dan Quayle in 1991, Hubert Humphery in 1967 and Lyndon Johnson in 1961.
Other famous political visits include President John F. Kennedy in March 1962 and Soviet Premier Nikita Khruschev in 1959.
SANTA MARIA
Director of career technical education wins statewide award
Paul Robinson, director of career technical education for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, has received statewide recognition for being an "inspiration, role model, asset and man who leads with action and purpose."
During the 94th California FFA Leadership Conference in Sacramento from March 26 to 29, Robinson was honored with the Star Administrator Award for his tireless dedication and support of agricultural programs, concurrent college courses and CTE pathways throughout the district, according to his nomination submission.
In his role, he also is in charge of the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm, SMJUHSD's newest high school campus.
He was nominated for the award by the Pioneer Valley FFA.
"To be nominated by one of our FFA chapters and chosen by FFA student leadership amongst such a talented pool of administrators from regions all over California is truly humbling," Robinson said. "It means a great deal to me to be recognized by an organization that is as student-centered and focused on developing our youth as FFA. FFA is truly an outstanding organization with great students and staff and I am privileged to be recognized by such a wonderful group."
The state Star Adminstrator Award program recognizes high school administrators, including, but not limited to, principals, superintendents and CTE directors who provide outstanding service to the local FFA program.
SANTA MARIA
Pioneer Valley High wins award for agricultural program
The Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department was recently named outstanding agricultural program for the South Coast Region, which stretches from San Jose to Los Angeles.
The award was presented at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande on April 3.
"It was incredibly fitting that the award was granted to us by our previous student Marc Cabeliza, who has served as the California State FFA president this year," said Marcie Guerra, PVHS agriculture teacher. "The ag teachers at Pioneer Valley are so proud of the hard work our students have put in, especially in a time when many of our activities were forced to go virtual. The students preserved and carried the momentum as we reopened our school and got back to in-person events and conferences this year. We, as ag teachers, push our students to challenge themselves and open up to the opportunities this organization can offer them."
Pioneer Valley's Agriculture Department will compete against five other regional winners across the state for best overall department. The winner will be honored during the annual California Ag Teachers Association Annual Conference at Cal Poly from June 19 to 23.
SANTA MARIA
Library closing April 23 to update computer system
The Santa Maria Public Library and all branch locations will be closed on April 23 to complete the migration to a new computer system.
Access to the online Black Gold Library online catalogs also will be unavailable April 22 to 24, meaning that online browsing, accounts and holds will be unavailable.
During the transition to the new catalog, each patron's password will be changed to the last four digits of their primary telephone number on their account. The password can be reset after the initial log in.
Although the Black Gold online libraries will be offline during this time, patrons still can access digital content from OverDrive, Hoopla and Enki. The full online catalog will be available by Monday, April 25.
For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.