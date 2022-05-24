SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Vegetation fire contained to 48 acres near Hwy 166, Bull Canyon Road
A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County near Bull Canyon Road and Highway 166, east of Santa Maria, was contained to 48 acres of grass, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. when smoke was seen just over the ridgeline, according to emergency broadcasts.
Several emergency units responded to the scene, including from Cal Fire, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.
Upon arrival, first responding units reported the fire was approximately 5 acres. By 4 p.m., Cal Fire officials reported the fire was at least 50 acres and growing with a moderate rate of spread.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the fire was contained to its current size and aircraft have been released from the incident, according to Cal Fire.
Officials said no structure damage or injuries were reported and personnel will remain on scene overnight to continue clearing the scene.
SANTA MARIA
Library and Corazon del Pueblo offering free camera workshop
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with Corazon del Pueblo to offer a free DIY pinhole camera workshop.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S McClelland St., patrons will learn how to craft their own pinhole cameras. One of the earliest forms of photography, the method focuses on light sensitivity to capture images.
All supplies for the do-it-yourself project will be provided by Corazon del Pueblo.
Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit the library's calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or email Evelyn Ornelas of Corazon del Pueblo at evelyn@corazondelpueblo.org
Corazon del Pueblo is a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting diverse performing, visual and literary arts in the Santa Maria Valley.
Questions about the pinhole camera workshop may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Parks and Recreation Division opens registration for summer drop-in camp
Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is opening registration for summer drop-in camp for children ages 6 to 12 from June 21 through Aug. 12.
The program is available from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The weekly fee is $30 per child, with a sibling discount of $5 for households with multiple children.
Preregistration is required to secure a spot this summer, as space is limited.
Registration forms will be available both in person at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours and online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
Questions can be directed to the Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.