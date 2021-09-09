SANTA MARIA
Police planning DUI checkpoint tonight
Santa Maria Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city limits from 6 p.m. today to 3 a.m. Saturday, said Traffic Bureau supervisor Sgt. Michael McGehee.
During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, McGehee said.
Officers also will be on the lookout for unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles.
McGehee said checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, although the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring people from driving impaired.
He pointed out impaired driving is not caused just by alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving, and while medical and recreational cannabis are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is not.
Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
VANDENBERG
Space Force Base to launch flight test interceptor missile Sunday
A U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a ground-based interceptor missile is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, base officials announced Thursday.
The launch will be conducted by Space Launch Delta 30, the Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Northern Command, with Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, as the acting launch decision authority.
"Team Vandenberg has a long history of collaborating with our missile defense agency partners to ensure safe launch operations for missile defense tests,” Long said. "It’s an honor for Space Launch Delta 30 to work with our mission partners on this important national security test."
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Animal Services offering $5 spay or neuter for cats through October
Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Humane have partnered up to “Beat the Heat" — an annual campaign that offers $5 cat spay and neuter surgeries through October — in an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent unwanted litters.
According to county reports, 736 orphaned kittens came into county animal shelters in 2020.
“Animal Services and our partner, Santa Barbara Humane, are committed to saving lives through spaying and neutering,” said Jessica Wiebe, community programs director. “Being able to offer such promotions to help reduce the overpopulation of pets is a crucial piece of the animal sheltering puzzle that we are proud to offer our community."
The campaign includes free microchipping, as well as vaccines and flea treatments at an additional cost.
Appointments are limited to the first 100 cats and kittens, and can be scheduled by contacting Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-934-6968, or the Santa Barbara Humane-Santa Maria campus at 805-964-4777.
For more information about other animal services offered, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.
SOLVANG
Alisal Guest Ranch ranked No. 1 'Best Destination Resort' by USA Today readers
The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort was named this year's No. 1 “Best Destination Resort” in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards contest.
The recognition comes as a result of USA Today readers who cast their votes and ranked Alisal Guest Ranch No. 1 out of 10 in the Best Destination Resort category, according to contest rules.
Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang features 50 miles of riding trails, 100-acre spring-fed lake, two 18-hole championship golf courses, tennis courts, pool, spa, Western-themed accommodations and fine dining.
For more information, visit alisal.com.