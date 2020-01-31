County Lines: Vandenberg AFB to host launch of unarmed Minuteman III missile

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Vandenberg AFB to host launch of unarmed Minuteman III missile
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is slated to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base as part of the first test of its kind since the base became part of the new U.S. Space Force.
The developmental test launch of the ICBM, provided by Air Force Global Strike Command, is scheduled for a window that lasts from 12:08 a.m. to 6:08 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, from the northern portion of the base.
"This launch marks a very special moment in our nation's history," said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. "Providing the range support needed to facilitate this launch showcases how the Space Force will continue to support and integrate into the joint fight to ensure national security for our country."
Developmental testing provides valuable data to Air Force Global Strike Command and holistically tests the systems, procedures and airmen from the initial mission planning to the final weapons employment phases, according to the 30th Space Wing.
The Air Force reported that the test is unrelated to any real-world events.
The U.S. Space Force was established Dec. 20, 2019. As part of the move, the 14th Air Force, which had been based at VAFB, was officially redesignated as Space Operations Command under the Space Force umbrella.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Recreation managers seeking public comments about state off-highway grants
Los Padres National Forest recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposed grant applications for California Off-Highway Vehicle funding for operations and maintenance, restoration and law enforcement activities.
The Los Padres National Forest is proposing to submit grant applications supporting OHV management activities on the national forest. The grant proposals include projects for operations and maintenance, restoration and law enforcement.
Preliminary grant applications are due March 2, when a two-month-long public review and comment period will open until May 4, a Los Padres spokesman said. Final grant applications are due June 1.
Forest officials are providing two open houses, including one in Santa Maria, for the public to meet with OHV managers to discuss and provide input into the development of the preliminary grant applications.
The Santa Maria open house is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Santa Lucia Ranger Station, 1616 N. Carlotti Drive.
After March 2, preliminary applications will be available for public review after March 2 by visiting the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Hard copies may be requested by contacting Alicia Sanchez Scott at 805-925-9538, ext. 235.
Comments on the applications can be submitted by email to www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and also mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1616 N. Carlotti Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454, Attention: Alicia Sanchez Scott.