SANTA MARIA
Utilities Department to hold recycle bin distribution event Saturday at landfill
Santa Maria's Utilities Department is celebrating America Recycles Day with two special events this weekend at the regional landfill, according to city officials.
America Recycles Day is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling, said spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, residents can receive up to two free 14-gallon recycle bins during a distribution at the landfill's Recycling Park. The bins can be used for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard, and can fit conveniently and easily indoors.
On Sunday, residents visiting the regional landfill will receive promotional items made from recycled materials.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill is located at 2065 E. Main St.
Questions can be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
Ballet Folklorico performances coming to Santa Maria High School
The high school district's Fiesta Mexicana celebration is returning to Santa Maria High School this weekend with a packed lineup of ballet folklorico and music performances from local students.
The two-hour program will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in the school's Ethel Pope Auditorium.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance at Righetti High School's business office or at the show for $15, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
Fiesta Mexicana will feature folk dance from 10 different Mexican regions, including selections from the states of Baja California, Campeche, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Yucatán and Jalisco, as well as traditional Mexican and Latino songs.
Performers will include Righetti High School Marimba Band & Ballet Folklórico, Allan Hancock College Ballet Folklórico, Ballet Folklórico Corazón de la Costa and Fresno State University’s los Danzantes de Aztlán, Klein said.
“The program is festive and is filled with a wide variety of exciting music and dances reflecting the diverse world of Mexican and Latino music and dance,’’ said Ricardo Gabaldon, director of Righetti's Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico.
Ethel Pope Auditorium is located at 901 S. Broadway.
SANTA MARIA
Mayor's Task Force offering pop-up events for youth at Grogan, Oakley parks
Santa Maria youth in grades 7 to 12 are invited to a series of pop-up recreational activities at Grogan and Oakley parks over the next week organized by the Mayor's Task on Youth Safety.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Oakley Park, the task force will offer an art activity and a Frisbee competition. On Nov. 16 at Grogan Park and and Nov. 18 at Oakley Park, youth can enjoy a slinky art activity and spyderball competition from 3 to 5 p.m.
The drop-in programs are free, and prepackaged snacks will be provided.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Solvang Theaterfest presents pop-up concert series amid rebuild project
While in the throes of a 10-month rebuild project at Solvang Festival Theater, Solvang Theaterfest has planned a series of live pop-up concerts in varying locations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley beginning Friday, Dec. 3.
The first live concert is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and will feature Doctor Wu — an 11-piece Steely Dan tribute band from Los Angeles — on stage at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive in downtown Solvang.
According to a theater spokesman, Doctor Wu's live shows consist of Steely Dan's fan-favorite hits performed by three vocalists, eight-person rhythm and horn section, led by frontman Tony Egan.
Event gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Mask-wearing will be required at all times regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces, except when actively eating or drinking.
Tickets are $22 per person and are on sale at www.solvangtheaterfest.org.