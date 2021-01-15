County Lines: Utilities Department offers free showerheads to residents this month

SANTA MARIA
Utilities Department offers free showerheads to residents this month
Santa Maria residents are invited to receive new Watersense showerheads from the Utilities Department in exchange for old showerheads during the month of January.
Each household may request up to two showerheads. Those who participate in the exchange also will receive one water conservation kit, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Residents interested in participating are instructed to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270, to schedule a time for pickup.
The department can be contacted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is limited to Santa Maria residents, with verification required.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week kicks off Feb. 22
Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau will host the town's sixth annual Restaurant Week event starting Monday, Feb. 22.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, menu items are only available for takeout or curbside delivery.
The seven-day ode to culinary creativity will be presented courtesy of participating Lompoc-based eateries, accompanied by participating area wineries and breweries that will offer assorted libation specials.
Dining patrons can enjoy a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a pairing at participating restaurants and tasting rooms for $20.21, plus tax and tip.
According to Amber Wilson, president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event is especially important as dining establishments need support from the community more than ever.
“The loss of indoor and outdoor dining has hurt our local restaurants that have already been doing all they can to offer a safe dining experience," Wilson said. "Participating in Restaurant Week by ordering featured menu items is a fun way to sample local fare while giving these small businesses a much-needed boost."
LOMPOC
Charles Berry appointed as new utility director for city
Charles “C.J.” Berry has been appointed as the new utility director for the city of Lompoc, following a nationwide recruitment process.
The utility director is responsible for overseeing Lompoc's utilities including water, wastewater, electricity, refuse and recycling, the Lompoc Landfill and a broadband network with Wi-Fi connections for internet access.
Berry started as director on Jan. 4 after his selection by Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop.
"His extensive experience and education combined with his passion for public service will be tremendous assets to Lompoc," Throop said.
Berry's appointment follows the retirement of Utility Director Brad Wilkie in December 2019 and the subsequent service of interim Utility Director George Morrow, who served through December 2020.
Berry most recently served as the manager of distribution services and maintenance operations for the Imperial Irrigation District. He brings extensive experience to the position, having managed public utilities in Truckee and Lodi as well as having been a utility designer and utility engineering designer in Sacramento and Washington state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!