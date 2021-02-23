VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE
Unarmed Minuteman III test missile scheduled to launch
An unarmed intercontinental ballistic Minuteman III missile is scheduled for a test launch starting Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The launch window starts at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, with the launch set to occur from the north side of the base, according to 30th Space Wing officials.
The purpose of the test launch is to "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," according to the Air Force Global Strike Command, which is headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and oversees the launch.
The 576th Test Flight Squadron, which is based at VAFB and reports directly to Global Strike Command, will conduct the launch.
The Global Strike Command manages the Air Force's nuclear arsenal, which includes 400 Minuteman ICBMs, 60 bombers and accounts for most of the U.S. military's nuclear weapons, according to the Department of Defense.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Death of inmate under investigation after apparent suicide attempt
A 30-year-old male inmate died at a hospital Friday after he was found unresponsive inside his cell at the Main Jail during a routine security check, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Custody deputies were conducting their check at about 2:30 p.m. when they discovered Michael Anthony Remijio of Isla Vista unresponsive and hanging from a bedsheet fashioned as a ligature in an apparent attempt to commit suicide, according to Lt. Erik Raney.
Medical staff and paramedics, along with custody deputies, immediately rendered aid and Remijio was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries an hour later. Remijio's family members were notified.
Even though Remijio's death appears to be a suicide, the Sheriff's Office is conducting a thorough investigation, according to Raney, who added that the Coroner's Office will conduct a further investigation to determine the cause and manner of his death.
Remijio was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 18 on a Ventura County warrant issued for failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence.
LOMPOC
City Council votes to amend zoning code to streamline permitting
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 16 to move forward with amendments to the city's latest zoning code and architectural review guidelines for the purpose of streamlining permit requirements.
The ordinance was tentatively approved by the council and is scheduled to come back for a second reading and final approval at the March 2 council meeting.
Adopting the ordinance would set into motion a number of changes that include:
• Allowing restaurants to serve alcohol without a minor use permit
• Removing and revising certain application requirements and regulations for sidewalk and mobile vendor permits
• Exempting residential developments of six or fewer units from certain requirements when select criteria is met
• Bicycle parking exemptions for multifamily housing projects with four or fewer units
• Minor revisions to temporary sign regulations
To review the proposed ordinance, visit cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument?id=31187