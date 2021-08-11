VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE
Unarmed Minuteman III missile launches early Wednesday
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday as part of an operational test.
According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the U.S. weapon system.
Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was the launch decision authority.
“Tonight’s success is due to the hard work and dedication of guardians and airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation’s security,” Long said. “These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Early morning rollover crash injures driver on Hwy 135
One man suffered major injuries early Wednesday morning when his Honda sedan rolled over on Highway 135 near Harris Grade Road south of Orcutt, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
The unidentified driver, in his 20s, was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment following the crash just after 2 a.m., said County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
California Highway Patrol Officer Benjamin Smith said either drugs or alcohol are suspected as a factor in the crash, so the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and, due to his injuries, released to the hospital.
SANTA MARIA
Bakersfield man arrested for kidnapping, firearm
A Bakersfield man suspected of kidnapping, domestic violence, firearms and narcotics violations was arrested Tuesday by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies who stopped his vehicle on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
Deputies were dispatched to Highway 101 near Los Alamos about 9:30 p.m. for a report of an armed man who had kidnapped his girlfriend and was holding her at gunpoint inside his vehicle, Lt. Brad Welch said.
When they arrived, the reporting party provided additional information that allowed the deputies to locate the vehicle and conduct a high-risk stop in the 1100 block of Betteravia Road, Welch said.
Bryan McDermand-Wyland, 19, was taken into custody and his adult girlfriend was freed without requiring medical attention.
During their investigation, deputies discovered the vehicle McDermand-Wyland was driving had been stolen in King County, Washington, and a subsequent search allegedly turned up narcotics, stolen license plates, false identification cards and a loaded Cobra .380-caliber handgun believed to be the weapon used in the alleged kidnapping.
McDermand-Wyland was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, preventing or dissuading a witness, exhibiting a firearm, possessing a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, all felonies.
He was also booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing false identification cards, both misdemeanors. His bail was set at $100,000.
LOMPOC
LVMC requires visitors show proof of full vaccination prior to entry
Effective immediately, all visitors requesting entry into Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Comprehensive Care Center facilities must show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of requested entry, the hospital announced Wednesday.
Patients, however, can seek treatment regardless of vaccination status.
There are limited exceptions to the rule, hospital officials said, such as those visiting a patient in critical condition when death may be imminent.
Visitors may show a legal vaccine record record card in paper, photographic or digital form.
On-site rapid COVID-19 tests will be offered to visitors who do not have proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test. The turnaround time for the rapid test is approximately 15 minutes, officials said.
All people entering LVMC or the Comprehensive Care Center must wear a medical-grade mask at all times while on the property.
For ongoing updates, visit lompocvmc.com.