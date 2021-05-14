ORCUTT
Ukulele-playing seniors tune up for performances
Members of a popular ukulele band in Orcutt are busy strumming for several upcoming performances.
The Luis Oasis Ukulele Band includes 44 members, ranging in age from 50 to 96. Led by Ray Reynante, the band practices every Wednesday at the center.
"They're kind of a showcase for our organization," said Doug Dougherty, executive director of the Orcutt Area Seniors in Service (OASIS). "They're beloved so much out in the community, I have to fight to get them to play at our functions."
The Luis Oasis Ukulele Band will play at the Union Plaza high-rise Oct. 27; Merrill Gardens at Santa Maria on Nov. 18; Santa Maria Care Center on Nov. 21; and Villa Maria Healthcare Center on Dec. 16.
To join the band or for more information about OASIS, call 937-9750.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks, Youth Arts Alive offer 3-week youth art classes
Santa Maria youth ages 8 to 18 are invited to participate in free classes focused on various art activities over the summer, offered by the Recreation and Parks Department and local nonprofit Youth Arts Alive.
Classes will be held at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and will offer youth the chance to explore drumming, guitar, ukulele, visual arts, ceramics, theater and dance, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The program will include two sessions each lasting three weeks. The first session runs from June 15 to July 2, and the second runs from July 13 to 30, van de Kamp said.
Participants must preregister online at youthartsalive.org and drop off a registration form in person at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 800 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
Community invited to Friday Night Lights programming at Huyck Stadium
The Lompoc Family YMCA is encouraging community members to get outside and get moving with Friday Night Lights, a monthlong exercise series hosted at Lompoc's community track and field located at Huyck Stadium.
The program series will run every Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. through this month. There is no cost to attend.
"The track has been a huge focus for the last few years and now in partnership with the YMCA and the city of Lompoc, we are ready to celebrate and open the space up to the community," said Ashley Costa, executive director for Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, a program partner. “It’s an exciting time for the community.”
A group Zumba class kicked off the series Friday, May 7, and will be followed by yoga, dance fitness and body boot camp over the coming weeks.
For more information about the programs, visit www.ciymca.org or contact Kathryn Thompson at 805-736-3483, or kathryn.thompson@ciymca.org.
The Lompoc community track and field is currently open to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.; on Fridays from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information on field rentals, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation for full schedule details.