Santa Maria
Uber driver arrested for alleged rape; other victims possible, police say
A Santa Maria Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted one of his customers was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday on suspicion of rape.
In late April, Santa Maria police detectives conducted an investigation after a woman reported being raped by an Uber driver who had picked her up, a police spokesman said. Shadi Aziz Abdul, 37, was identified as the suspect.
Detectives took the case to a judge and a warrant was issued for Abdul’s arrest, the spokesman said.
Last week, he was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Mexico-United States border in San Diego.
The spokesman said the investigation in ongoing, and detectives believe there may be other victims or witnesses.
Anyone with information about the alleged rape or other similar crimes is asked to contact Detective Mathew Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.
Santa Maria
Transient arrested in underground bunker on warrants, drug charges
A 31-year-old transient suspected of absconding from an electronic monitoring program was arrested earlier this week in an underground bunker discovered 10 feet below a southwestern Santa Maria field.
On Monday, a rural crimes detective from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was investigating reports of property stolen from several Santa Maria farms, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
The investigation led to an area near the intersection of A Street and La Brea Avenue, where a stolen fertilizer injection pump had been located the previous week.
Hoover said the detective and a K9 team initially observed what they believed was a transient camp in the middle of a field, but upon closer observation, officers located a 10-foot-deep hole in the ground that led to an underground bunker.
There, deputies located and arrested Daniel Nunez, who was determined to have two outstanding warrants — including one for absconding from his electronic monitoring program.
Deputies located methamphetamine pipes in the bunker's sleeping area, according to Hoover, and also recovered two bindles — small packs — they suspect contained methamphetamine.
Power cords connected to a nearby power pole were allegedly being used to tap into the adjacent property owner’s electricity.
Nunez, who originally provided a false name to deputies, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on his outstanding warrants, as well as suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing false identification to a peace officer and theft of utility services.
He is being held without bail.
Welding equipment, grinders, hand tools, battery chargers, identification documents, sports memorabilia and a laptop computer were reportedly found above ground at the site.
Several of the items have been linked to a commercial and residential burglary in Santa Maria, Hoover said. The items are in the process of being returned to their owners.
Santa Maria
Police investigating attempted bank robbery
Santa Maria police are investigating an attempted bank robbery and have asked for the public's help locating a suspect.
On Thursday around 4:50 p.m., a man entered the Bank of America branch at 300 Town Center East, demanded money, threatened employees and fled, a police spokesman said.
The man then attempted to snatch a purse outside of the bank.
The man was described as Hispanic and in his 30s, the spokesman said. He was wearing a gray/silver "puffy" jacket, gray pants and black shoes.
No vehicles are known to be associated with him.
He was last seen between Bank of America and Macy’s, walking toward Broadway.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 or 911 in the event the suspect is seen.
Santa Maria
Police seek assistance with robbery investigation
Santa Maria police are seeking public assistance to help identify a suspect linked to a mid-April robbery.
On April 19, Santa Maria police officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Maguey Liquor Store at 400 W. Main St.
While the department has been investigating the alleged crime since it took place, Lt. Paul Van Meel said detectives are seeking the public's assistance to help identify the suspect.
No description of the suspect was provided, according to Van Meel, but officers believe the individual is associated with a dark-colored vehicle.
He said anyone with information on the alleged crime or suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424.
Information also can be left on the department's tip line by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
San Luis Obispo County
Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Pismo Beach home
Pismo Beach police arrested a Santa Maria man Thursday morning after he allegedly burglarized a Pismo Beach home.
Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, the side door on the garage of a Pismo Beach home was kicked in, a police spokesman said.
A short time later, Pismo Beach police officers contacted 42-year-old Joseph King as a suspicious person, but he was identified and released, as no crime had been reported yet.
The homeowner reported the burglary later Wednesday morning, and police were able to recover evidence and video recordings from the scene and surrounding area, the spokesman said.
On Thursday morning, Pismo Beach police investigators located King in the 400 block of North East Avenue in Santa Maria, the spokesman said, and he was arrested with the assistance of Santa Maria police.
King was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
No booking photo was released due to the ongoing investigation, the spokesman said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.