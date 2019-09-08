SANTA MARIA
Two cited for serving minor alcohol in restaurants
Two restaurant servers were cited for serving alcoholic beverages to a minor in a decoy operation conducted by officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The citations were issued Saturday as part of a “minor decoy” operation that sent a minor under the age of 21 into five liquor stores and four restaurants in an attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages, a Police Department spokesman said.
Some of the establishments were visited because of ongoing issues, said Sgt. Eligio Lara of the Santa Maria Police Department, and the minor was under the direct supervision of police officers and ABC undercover agents.
In all five liquor stores and two of the restaurants, the underage decoy was refused alcohol.
But servers in the other two restaurants — 805 tacos and Taqueria Salsa Brava — provided the 17-year-old decoy with an alcoholic beverage, Lara said, and both servers were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, he said, and the businesses could face administrative action by the ABC.
The “minor decoy” program is designed to reduce youth access to alcoholic beverages.
Lara encouraged the public to provide tips to the Police Department about any establishment that might be violating ABC laws and regulations by contacting Officer Matt Jensen at 805-928-3781, ext. 1233.
Funding for the program is provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control through the Department’s Alcohol Policing Partnership program.
SANTA MARIA
Police receive grant for alcohol operations, training
Santa Maria Police Department announced it was selected to receive a $79,292 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to conduct several types of operations and training in both Santa Maria and Guadalupe.
The funds, made available through the ABC Alcohol Policing Partnership, will be used to conduct “shoulder tap,” “minor decoy” and Cops in Shops operations and Informed Merchants Preventing Alcohol-Related Crime Tendencies, or IMPACT, inspections.
In addition, money will be allocated for three LEAD, or License Education on Alcohol and Drugs, training for establishments licensed for alcoholic beverage sales through the ABC.
For more information about the LEAD training scheduled for Oct. 29, contact Officer Matt Jensen at 805-928-3781, ext. 1233.