Santa Maria
Two victims recovering after early morning shooting in South Russell alley
Two gunshot victims are recovering after an early morning shooting in an alley in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria police officers responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls reporting gunshots heard in the alley, where they located the victims along with a crime scene.
The victims, who have not been identified, were transported to area hospitals and are now in stable condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Detectives determined the victims were approached in the alley by unknown suspects just prior to the shooting, although they have not specified whether the shooting was gang-related.
The investigation will continue, aided by the crime lab, police said.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sean Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Santa Barbara County
Animal Care Foundation plans fundraiser for vulnerable shelter animals
The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation will hold a symposium Aug. 17 to raise funds for emergency medical care and behavioral training for vulnerable shelter animals.
The symposium, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Road, will include over 20 classes presented by local veterinarians, trainers and animal advocates.
Classes are open to those age 13 and older and will cost $50 per person or $135 for three people.
Funds raised will go toward the nonprofit organization's emergency medical care and behavioral intervention program.
The foundation works with Santa Barbara County Animal Services to pay medical care bills and fund behavioral training the county would otherwise be unable to cover.
Most recently, the foundation covered the cost of corrective surgery for Koa, a dog left at an Orcutt veterinary clinic in May with a rubber band embedded in its snout.
Registration for the Animal Care Symposium can be completed online at www.sbcanimalcare.org.
Tax-deductible donations to the Animal Care Foundation also can be made online.